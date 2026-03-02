Malaga village to subsidise growers to plant more cherry trees

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 2 March 2026, 14:41 Share

The village of Alfarnate in Malaga province's Axarquía is planting 1,000 new cherry trees, its most emblematic crop, with the aim of expanding acreage, rejuvenating farms, and consolidating the agricultural model ahead of its annual 'Sakura' (Japanese cherry blossom) festival in spring.

The town hall has announced on social media that it is subsidising local growers 50 per cent of the price of the saplings, in addition to VAT and transport. The measure is part of a strategy to support the agricultural sector, seeking to strengthen rural development and tackle rural depopulation in a village which is home to just over a thousand inhabitants.

The mayor of Alfarnate, Juan Jesús Gallardo explained to SUR that the town hall maintains "a clear commitment to this crop, which is a hallmark of the village" and went on to say, that not only do the cherries generate agricultural activity but have also become a major tourist attraction, especially during the cherry blossom season. "We are expanding the cultivated area and consolidating the Sakura festival, which is already a landmark event in the province," he noted.

Japanese Zen garden

Located 925 meters above sea level, Alfarnate enjoys a continental climate that guarantees more than 2,000 hours of cold weather per year, an essential condition for cherry tree growth. Since the early 1990s, when the first plots were planted experimentally, this fruit tree has steadily gained popularity, reaching approximately 40 hectares of cultivation within the municipality. While modest in volume, the production is notable for its quality.

In recent years, the town hall has directly linked cherry cultivation with tourism promotion. The Sakura festival, which celebrates the cherry blossom with nods to Japanese culture, has successfully positioned the Alfarnate as a springtime destination in the Axarquía. Workshops, parades, a craft market, and themed gastronomy accompany form part of the annual festival, which also boasts the natural spectacle of the cherry blossom which attracts hundreds of visitors.

The town hall has also announced the creation of a Japanese Zen garden near the Casilla de la Luz). This space will recreate one of Japan's most characteristic gardens and will serve as a trial run and prelude to the future large Japanese garden planned for the village.

The town hall has explained that a Zen garden is a place designed for contemplation and meditation, with elements such as gravel or raked sand symbolising water and stones representing mountains or islands, all within a design based on simplicity and harmony.