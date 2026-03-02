Local entertainment sector rallies after musical instruments stolen from a van in Benalmádena

Tony Bryant Monday, 2 March 2026, 11:27 | Updated 11:42h. Share

The entertainment sector of the Costa del Sol has joined forces to help trace a haul of musical equipment and instruments stolen during a robbery in Benalmadena during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The equipment belongs to well-known singer Cath John and her family, who are all very active on the local music scene. The robbery occurred just hours before Johns was due to start organising the large-scale event to celebrate St David’s Day in Arroyo de la Miel, at which her band, Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, and her sons' group, The Rock and Roll Brothers, performed.

The equipment stolen includes two guitars (a Gretch and a Fender Stratocaster), a black 3/4 double bass, a Mackie Pro FX12 mixing desk, an Ampeg bass amp cabinet and head, a Fender Blues Junior amp and two Behringer 15" active speakers.

The Ampeg bass amp. SUR

“Someone has stolen these items from the van in the early hours of the morning, which is truly devastating. This is a livelihood that has been taken and will be a huge financial hit. These are not the easiest of things to conceal or sell. We appeal to as many of you to share this around and hopefully the power of the internet can help us try recover or at least find out who has done this. The police have been notified, but your help will be more efficient,” a spokesperson said.

A reward is being offered for any news concerning the whereabouts of the stolen equipment or those responsible. Anyone with information should contact Paul Stylianou or Ben Bergquist via a private message on Facebook.