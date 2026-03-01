Andalucía Day derby delight as Malaga snatch all three points from trip to Granada A late David Larrubia strike in a fiercely contested regional derby ended the hosts’ 11-match unbeaten home run and sent around 2,000 travelling supporters into raptures

In a major boost to their play-off charge, Malaga CF snatched a 1-0 win over regional rivals Granada CF in Saturday’s Andalucía Day derby, thanks to a late goal by the in-form David Larrubia.

The match, played on 28 February as the region marked its annual public holiday, unfolded in front of a near-capacity Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes, with an estimated 2,000 Malaga fans dotted around the ground. Their presence proved decisive in the closing stages of a tense encounter that had appeared destined for a draw.

The home side began with intensity, pressing high and disrupting Malaga’s attempts to build from the back. Within the opening few seconds, José Arnaiz threatened with a header, and Álex Sola later volleyed narrowly wide from a Babacar Diocou cross from the left.

Diocou, the most incisive of the home side’s attackers, also drove a fierce shot across goal, just past the far post, as Granada sought to impose themselves in the derby.

Despite struggling for fluency, Malaga carved out the clearest chance of the first half. Amid indecision by Manu Lama, Chupete won a penalty thanks to a quick burst of pace that drew the foul.

The academy product then stepped up, but struck his effort against the crossbar. It was his second consecutive miss from the spot, having also failed against Ceuta, and it kept the contest level at the break.

Momentum shift

After the restart, the balance shifted. Malaga began to enjoy longer spells of possession in the opposition half as Granada’s early energy waned.

Julen Lobete forced Luca Zidane into action, while Larrubia drifted inside in search of space.

That said, Granada still threatened. A misplaced pass from Dani Lorenzo almost proved costly and Manu Trigueros later tested Alfonso Herrero, who produced a crucial save to preserve the stalemate.

With both sides appearing to settle for a point in the closing minutes, Malaga struck decisively. In the 87th minute, Aarón Ochoa led a swift counterattack and threaded a pass into Larrubia’s path. His first effort was blocked by Zidane, but he reacted quickest to convert the rebound and secure the derby.

The away support erupted, celebrating as if the match were being played at La Rosaleda, and proudly proclaiming: "We're going up!"

Malaga, who grew into the match after a difficult start, ended Granada’s 11-game unbeaten home run and left their Andalucía Day rivals frustrated in a result that could prove significant in the closing stretch of the season.