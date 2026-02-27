Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The new Lidl store in Calle Araucaria San Pedro. SUR
Commerce

Lidl opens third store in Marbella

This opening marks Lidl's 35th store in Malaga province

José Carlos García

Friday, 27 February 2026, 14:27

Lidl opened its third Marbella store in San Pedro Alcántara last week, after spending over 6.5 million euros. The 1,500-square-metre supermarket created 26 jobs and features 96 parking spaces with electric charging.

The energy-efficient site includes 535 square metres of solar panels. This opening marks Lidl's 35th store in Malaga province, where its annual economic impact reaches 373 million euros, supporting over 7,000 regional jobs.

