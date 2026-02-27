Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The parish priest from Coín, José Amalio Gonzalez. SUR
112 incident

Coín parish priest dies in Mijas traffic accident

José Amalio González, who was popular among the local congregation, belonged to the church of San Juan in the town and was known for his love of falconry

Irene Quirante / Jesús Hinojosa

Friday, 27 February 2026, 13:12

A popular parish priest in Coín, José Amalio González, 54, has died in a traffic accident in Mijas.

The tragedy happened at 11.20am on Thursday on the A-7053, where his motorbike collided with two cars.

Emergency services at the scene could do nothing to save the life of the priest. Two others involved in the accident were taken to hospital.

José Amalio had been parish priest at San Juan church in Coín for several years and was a popular figure in the town. He also officiated mass in Villa del Guadalhorce, a village near Alhaurín el Grande.

He spent his first years as a priest in Puerto de la Torre and later in Antequera.

He was known for his love of animals, especially birds of prey and took part in international falconry competitions.

