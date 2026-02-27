PAUZA steps up its ‘Nordic Gaucho’ culinary offering, a unique coming-together of north and south

SUR in English Mijas Friday, 27 February 2026, 11:19 Share

In art, mixing cultures and styles opens the door to new forms of expression. Cooking shares that same creative drive, and PAUZA is a strong example of this approach.

This restaurant in Mijas has established itself by creating a new culinary concept: ‘Nordic Gaucho’. This brings together the Argentinian and Nordic gastronomic traditions that, in their hands, work in perfect harmony.

The fusion is built on what these cuisines share. Both value purity of produce, respect for ingredients and a strong connection to nature. Fire acts as the bridge between these two culinary worlds.



In its first year, PAUZA has moved from being a bold venture to becoming a well-established dining destination for those seeking more than just a meal. “We’re celebrating our first year with a loyal client base: tourists who return on every visit to the Costa del Sol and a large local following who choose us day after day, whether for weekend lunches or dinners from Tuesday to Saturday,” say Lucas Villaverde and Sole González, the restaurant’s founders and owners.

An evolving menu

For the new season, PAUZA continues to develop its ‘Nordic Gaucho’ concept with new dishes and ideas. These additions bring fresh flavours and textures to its distinctive approach to cooking over fire.

“For this new season, we’re introducing new grilled vegetables, giving even greater prominence to Nordic sophistication within our offering,” they explain.

Their commitment to top-quality produce and premium cuts is also reinforced by the arrival of new, exceptional-quality meats, including Wagyu, “raising the experience of our Argentinian passion”.

Alongside these new creations, diners will still find some of the favourites that have already become house classics. These include the Angus tower, beetroot risotto with roasted pumpkin fondue, ceviche, lamb empanada and cod with criolla sauce, among others.

Desserts are just as original. Highlights include the dulce de leche and Baileys volcano and pear poached in glögg, a sweet red wine infused with Nordic spices. Here too, the Nordic influence is clear.

Art, wine tastings and live music

At PAUZA, attention has always gone beyond the kitchen to create a complete experience for guests. Now, the artistic side of the project is set to grow with the paintings of Sole González. In this way, the restaurant enhances the charm of a space already designed down to the finest detail by displaying many of her works, most of which are available to buy on her website (solegonzalezgomezart.com).

Zoom Sole González’s artwork brings a unique atmosphere to PAUZA.

Wine will also take centre stage in the events calendar. Sole will lead gatherings that combine art and food pairing. “We’ll be organising exclusive tastings every month with the wineries we work with, paired with PAUZA-style bites,” she explains.

With spring approaching and warmer days ahead, the restaurant will once again host live music evenings. Making the most of its attractive garden setting, these events promise a distinctive atmosphere for dinner.

The ‘Hole in One’ challenge

PAUZA is also adding a playful twist with its ‘Hole in One’ challenge. “We’re officially unveiling our own putting green in the garden. Guests can take part in the hole-in-one challenge and win some very attractive prizes.”

It’s a light-hearted nod to the Costa del Sol’s large golfing community and an experience that is perfect for sharing on social media.

More information:

Address: C. Cómpeta, 2. La Cala de Mijas. 29649. (Málaga).

Phone: +34604492938.

Website: pauza.es

Instagram: @pauzarestaurantbar