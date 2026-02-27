The regional government announces the creation of a 24-hour emergency health centre in Fuengirola

José Carlos García Friday, 27 February 2026, 12:38 Share

Fuengirola has welcomed confirmation from the Andalusian regional government that a 24-hour emergency care centre will be built in the town.

The announcement was made by the regional health minister, Antonio Sanz, following a meeting with town’s mayor, Ana Mula, at the Andalusian parliament headquarters.

The new facility will be located on municipally owned land on Avenida Santa Amalia. Both administrations have agreed to begin the necessary administrative procedures immediately, with the council formally transferring the plot to the regional government in March.

Mula described the project as “a historic milestone” for the town, stating that "residents will finally have guaranteed access to emergency medical care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, within their own municipality".

“I am extremely grateful to the minister for his willingness to address this pressing need for our residents,” said the mayor.

"This is a historic milestone, something this council has been demanding for so many years: the people of Fuengirola will finally have, in their own town, an emergency service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year"

Likewise, as Sanz pointed out that the work, with a budget of 600,000 euros, will involve incorporating the former building of the national institute of social security, which adjoins the current premises, in order to double the number of consultation rooms and improve the structural conditions of the existing building.

The centre forms part of the Andalusian health department’s 2026 investment plan and will have a minimum floor area of 500 square metres, with full access for ambulances and emergency vehicles.

The development responds to population growth in Fuengirola, which has placed pressure on existing emergency services in neighbouring Las Lagunas. The goal is to begin construction "as soon as possible", Sanz stated.

Over the past seven years, the regional government has invested more than ten million euros in healthcare infrastructure in Fuengirola, including new health centres and the expansion of existing facilities.

Expansion of the Fuengirola-west centre

The health minister noted that Fuengirola, with 85,598 inhabitants, which increases significantly during the summer season, currently has three health centres and a primary care emergency point in Las Lagunas, which it shares with the population of Mijas Costa, thus serving a population of over 170,000 inhabitants.

The Los Boliches health centre has recently been expanded, increasing the number of consultation rooms and improving the patient care space. The recently opened Los Pacos health centre has allowed for the redistribution of patient lists and alleviated the pressure on services at Los Boliches and the Fuengirola-west health centre, which is currently being expanded.