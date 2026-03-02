Malaga hosts inaugural World Pickleball Championship Open The Martín Carpena arena was transformed with nine temporary courts and welcomed 340 players from 27 countries

Malaga staged its first international pickleball tournament over the weekend as 340 players from 27 countries competed in the inaugural Malaga Open, part of the World Pickleball Championship circuit.

The event, held at the Martín Carpena arena, marked the first time the global tour has stopped in the province, and organisers have already secured a three-year deal to keep it in the city.

In order to host the competition, the basketball arena underwent a major reconfiguration. Three of the four retractable stands were removed and the main court was replaced with nine pickleball courts.

Players competed across dozens of matches in a sport that continues to expand rapidly from its roots in the United States and growing markets in Asia.

There was notable success for local representatives and the host club Pickleball Europe. Gold medals went to Héctor Sánchez Vidal in men’s doubles 5.0, María Ruiz and Pepe Rondón in mixed doubles +60 3.5, Tomás Santiago in singles +19 3.5, Jesús Caste in singles +35 4.5, and Alejandro Pérez and Juan Tore in doubles +50 3.5.

María Costantino also won gold with Spain in the nations event, branded the Pickleball Champions League, the first tournament of its kind held in Europe.

Low attendance

Despite the scale of the event, attendance in the stands did not match the international line-up, reflecting pickleball’s relatively low profile in Andalucía compared with more established sports. Family members of Spanish competitors, foreign residents from the Costa del Sol and curious spectators made up much of the crowd.

Many visiting players expressed surprise at the venue. Some were overheard saying: "I can’t believe I’m playing on the court where Rafa Nadal retired," referencing the tennis great’s farewell appearance at the arena.

The tournament received backing from Malaga city council, the provincial authority, the Junta de Andalucía, Cervezas Victoria and Joma, underlining institutional support for a sport organisers describe as a long-term investment for the province.