Welsh community gets ready to take over Benalmádena

Benalmádena. Friday, 27 February 2026

The Welsh Society Costa del Sol will mark the Feast of St David, the patron saint of Wales, with a large-scale event staged in Plaza Mezquita in Benalmádena on Sunday 1 March from 1pm. The organisation, which has hosted the festivities in the town for more 15 years, will again use this event to raise funds for charity, with the proceedings from this year supporting the AVOI children's cancer foundation.

The event, which has the support of the town hall and the Plaza de la Mezquita association, will be inaugurated by the town's mayor, Juan Antonio Lara. The society also has the support of the Costa del Sol's entertainment sector, which will come together to offer an afternoon of non-stop live music. These include Cath John, known as The Voice from the Valleys; Boogie Wonderland, a trio that perform top disco and dance floor hits; The Rock and Roll Brothers, who, as the name suggests, perform a variety of boogie-woogie, jump and swing; and popular Costa guitarist and vocalist Wayne Ward.

Other artists scheduled to appear are Lucy Pardoe, Gordon Williams, Laura Elen, Chris Kid and Siobhan, among others, along with Welsh singer Scott Jones, who will travel from Wales to support the event. There will also be performances by the Costa Soul Singers, The Phoenix Singers and the Tapas choir.

The day will offer traditional Welsh food made by members of the society, along with a variety of fundraising initiatives to help raise funds for this year's cause.

"Dewi the dragon will help fly the flag for Wales with a great afternoon of excellent live music and traditional Welsh food, and all money raised will again be donated to a very worthwhile cause," secretary Debra Benham said.