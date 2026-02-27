Artistic initiative in Torremolinos reveals the imagery, symbolism and emotion of Holy Week

Tony Bryant Torremolinos. Friday, 27 February 2026, 12:57 Share

Torremolinos is host painting, sculpture, photography and brotherhood imagery exhibitions throughout March and April, in the lead-up to the much-anticipated Holy Week festivities. Various cultural spaces will present collections of artistic projects inspired by the imagery, symbolism and emotion surrounding Easter. The town hall said the initiative is a "creative perspective that draws from the spiritual, cultural and popular to transform it into contemporary art".

The first of these exhibitions is Rastro y Ruido by Malaga artist Lazarus, which can be viewed at the visitor centre (Cuesta del Tajo) until 17 April. With the theme of Holy Week as the protagonist, the artist mixes highly recognisable images with everyday scenes.

The work of Lazarus will feature in another exhibition at the Casa de Cultura from 10 March to 10 April. White Light, White Heat is a collection of 14 works exploring the connection between legendary singer David Bowie, constructivism and religious brotherhoods, combining sacred, artistic and musical elements. Each work is linked to a QR code that directs viewers to the musical pieces associated with it.

The photographer, who is known in the province for his work related to Semana Santa, adopted the pseudonym Lazarus as a tribute to Bowie, one of his greatest influences. The singer's last album, Blackstar, profoundly affected the artist and inspired him to seek his own creative path, which, he says, "transformed farewell into art".

Contemporary spirituality

Meanwhile Casa de los Navajas, is hosting the exhibition Cultología until 19 April, a collection of sculptures and paintings by the Sevillian artist Rafael Laureano. The works, each accompanied by a poem, explore themes such as contemporary spirituality, identity and the symbolic reinterpretation of cultural heritage.

Graduating in Fine Arts in 2013, this visual artist holds the 'young person of Seville' award in the art category, and currently belongs to an art research group at the University of Seville.

Finally, from 13 March to 30 April, the first floor of the town hall will host an exhibition of sculptures and imagery by Malaga artists Raúl Trillo and Salvador Lamas. Trillo (sculptor) and Lamas (gilder and woodcarver) are both members of the Archconfraternity of the Passion, which is what brought them into contact with the world of brotherhood craftsmanship.

This exhibition features various sculptures and images related to Holy Week, including drawings of the of floats used to carry the religious images at Easter, altarpiece designs such as that of Our Lady of Carmen of La Carihuela, and a bust of St John modelled in fired clay, among others.

The times of the exhibitions, which are free, can be consulted on: www.torremolinos.es