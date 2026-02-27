Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Design of the new bus station. SUR
Marbella

Construction of new San Pedro Alcántara bus station to go out to tender this year

The transport hub, to occupy land given up by Marbella town hall, has been designed by Huete Arquitectos and will have six bus bays

José Carlos García

Friday, 27 February 2026, 13:49

Andalucía's development minister, Rocío Díaz, plans to tender the construction of the future San Pedro Alcántara transport hub this year.

The aim, said Díaz, is to solve "historical mobility issues" in the town, which does not have a bus station.

The contract to draw up the plans for the facility was recently awarded to Huete Arquitectos for 41,625 euros.

The technical design, expected by summer, will define the estimated 1.7m-euro budget.

The hub will be built in Avenida José Carlos Carrión Carvajal, near the coastal road and Ronda road. It will feature six bus bays and a central passenger terminal.

While the regional government funds construction, Marbella town hall will provide the land and manage 270 adjacent parking spaces.

