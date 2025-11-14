Malaga Airport sets new record with average of 83,116 passengers per day in October

Pilar Martínez Malaga Friday, 14 November 2025, 16:27 Share

Malaga Airport closed October with a new record: an average of 83,116 passengers per day. This means that more people pass through these facilities every day than in most towns and cities in the province. Data released by Spain's airport operator Aena highlights that this infrastructure closed October with historical records in passenger movement and flight operations: some 2,576,610, which is 6.1% more, and 17,417, almost 4% more, respectively. Moreover, it is the most dynamic of the country's major airports and the one that grew much faster than the national average, which stood at 4.5% last month.

The momentum of October, with records similar to those of months such as June and September, has been key for Malaga Airport to exceed 23.3 million passengers in ten months, which represents a growth of 7.3%. According to Aena, the facility does not need to surpass any previous figures in November and December to reach a record figure of 26.5 million passengers. It simply needs to maintain last year's records. However, if we take into account the growth trend of around 7%, Malaga Airport will close 2025 with well above 27 million passengers.

According to Aena, the October milestone is attributable to "the dynamism of both domestic and foreign traffic". Most of last month's passengers travelled on commercial flights: 4.1% increase on domestic flights (387,570) and 6.4% increase on international connections (2,185,260)

In relation to international traffic, the markets with the greatest demand in absolute terms were the UK (614,678 passengers), Germany (207,809), the Netherlands (160,823), France (133,313), Italy (132,045), Ireland (119,367) and Belgium (97,536). In relative terms, Lithuania saw an increase in passengers of almost 38%; the Czech Republic, 31%; Poland, 26%; and Morocco, 25.6%.

7.3% passenger increase registered by Malaga Airport in the first ten months of the year compared to the same period in 2024

In the first ten months of the year, both passengers and flight operations grew. A total of 161,607 flights operated on the runways, of which 159,015 were commercial, representing an increase of 7.2%.

Already in 2024, October recorded a significant jump in passenger volume (30%) compared to October 2019. It must be taken into account that, during this five-year period, the country went through a pandemic, but the airport managed to recover from it. Last year's tenth month registered 2.4 million passengers (10% more than in 2023) and 16,764 flight operations (7.5% more). Back then, Malaga Airport was already considered to be unparalleled and one of the fastest growing facilities in the country's major air infrastructure.

In 2024, the increase outside the high season was already notable, with 21.7 million passengers in the first ten months, compared to the fewer than 20 million during the same period in 2023.