Costa del Sol turns green to celebrate the Apostle of Ireland next Tuesday

Tony Bryant Costa del Sol. Friday, 13 March 2026, 10:25

Irish patriots along the Costa del Sol will be taking part in the celebrations to mark the feast day of St Patrick, the patron of the Ireland, next Tuesday 17 March. The day will be marked by large-scale events organised by town halls and individual associations, which, as in other parts of the world, attract thousands of people dressed in their country's national colours, along with the floppy hats and amusing costumes that have become synonymous with the day.

Malaga will light up the city's San Patricio church with green lighting again this year. This church, in Huelin, will also hold a special mass to mark the occasion on Tuesday at 11am.

The main event on the Costa del Sol kicks off on Tuesday with a mass at 10am at the church of the Immaculate Conception in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmádena. This will be followed at around 11.30am by the traditional parade from the plaza in front of the church to Plaza de la Mezquita, where an afternoon of live Celtic music and dance will take place. This year's event will also be attended by pupils from Bunscoil Loreto, an Irish primary school in Gorey, County Wexford.

Organised by the Irish Association of Spain and the town hall, the all-day party will include traditional Irish cuisine and an unlimited supply of 'black velvet'.

The festivities, which will be compered by popular vocalist Chloe Carron, includes performances by The Celtic Dancers, BANDido, The Celtic Chicks and Totally Folk'd, among others.

As has become customary on this part of the coast, the area of Montemar (Torremolinos) will also host a day of fun in honour of the Apostle of Ireland. Most of the bars in this area offer live entertainment and typical Irish cuisine.

Other events are taking place further along the coast, such as in La Cala de Mijas, where Biddy Mulligan's will capture the spirit of Ireland with typical Irish food and entertainment from 2pm supplied by Celtic rockers The Stolen Gnomes.

Some St Patrick's events have been brought forward to this weekend. The Irish Club Marbella and local businesses are hosting this year's celebrations this Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 March in the Puerto Deportivo on the Paseo Maritimo in the centre of Marbella. A programme of entertainment, including the Aloha College Irish Dancers, will take place each day between midday and 7pm.

Several other towns in the province also organise St Patrick's Day events. For information, see the relevant town hall's websites or social media.