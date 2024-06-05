Andalucía's free card for the over-65s: what discounts does it entitle you to receive and how do you apply for it?

Raquel Merino Malaga Wednesday, 5 June 2024, 23:16 Compartir Copiar enlace

More than 1,000 businesses in Andalucía are offering worthwhile benefits and discounts in the recently updated guide produced by the Junta for users of the region over-65s 'Sesentaycinco' card. With this discount scheme you get to know of important offers with travel agencies, hotels, spas, cinemas, sports, visits to monuments, supermarkets, hairdressers, beauty salons, physiotherapy services, cleaning services, laundry and ironing, training companies, hearing aid discounts (of 30% or 35%), dental clinics, gyms, orthopaedics, opticians (via Plan Visión 65 - discounts of 30% or 55%), and much more.

In addition, the card also allows access to Andalucía's public telecare service, 50% discounts on intercity public transport by bus, free legal advice and a reduced-price canteen service at any of the Active Participation Centres, among others.

Right now in Andalucía more than one million people over the age of 65 have this card from the Junta regional government. Moreover, it is completely free to apply for. The only requirement, apart from age, is to be a resident in any part of the region.

There are two types of card: green and gold. The only difference is that the former is not subject to any economic conditions, while the latter is only granted to residents aged over 65 whose income is less than 75% of IPREM (the price index to means-test a person's eligibility for additional benefits). Those eligible for the gold card enjoy the services offered under the scheme with additional benefits.

How to apply

All you have to do is fill in a form that can be obtained from the Territorial Delegation of Social Inclusion, Youth, Families and Equality (here you can consult the addresses of the offices located in the different provinces of Andalucía) or download it from the website of the Social Services and Dependency Agency. .

This can be done by internet or by post by sending the completed application form to the following address: Consejería de Inclusión Social, Juventud, Familias e Igualdad. Apartado de Correos 1130. 41080 Sevilla.

The Junta's de Andalucía Sesentaycinco card is valid for five years from the date of issue and the renewal process is automatic, i.e. once it expires, the beneficiary will receive the next card at home without having to lift a finger. In the event that it does not arrive, the Junta provides a free telephone number 900 200 165 to report the problem. The same telephone number can be called in the event of loss, theft or any type of error with the card.

New updated guide

The guide, which contains a complete and updated catalogue of the companies and services included in the Andalucía Junta 65 Card, is divided into four sections: tourism, culture and leisure, health and wellbeing, services and shops. Each contains a wide range of establishments in all Andalusian provinces that offer advantageous conditions to cardholders.

To access the guide, click here.