Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Junta to extend West Nile virus surveillance to all Andalusian provinces next year
Health

Junta to extend West Nile virus surveillance to all Andalusian provinces next year

The disease spreads via the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus ·

José Luis Piedra

José Luis Piedra

Seville

Monday, 23 December 2024, 11:04

Surveillance of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus will be extended to all provinces in Andalucía next year, regional minister of health Rocío Hernández has announced.

"This will allow us to have better and more updated information on the density of mosquitoes and the circulation of the virus," she said.

Hernández pointed out that it is "a disease whose spread is linked to various factors and which requires a comprehensive approach", which is why she opted for coordination at the end of January and advanced the application of new criteria for the risk classification of municipalities.

The disease spreads via the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch live: Spain's massive Christmas lottery draw gets under way with famous El Gordo jackpot prize
  2. 2 Emirates group buys 100% of company that owns luxury La Zagaleta residential estate in Benahavís
  3. 3 Dolph Lundgren: A 'distinguished' Marbella resident
  4. 4 Eastern Costa del Sol town to put up water rates 'for first time in 15 years'
  5. 5 Winding-up of British Society on the Costa del Sol benefits two local charities
  6. 6 Wooden environmentally friendly apartments in Torremolinos go up in record time
  7. 7 Malaga CF end year on a high with stunning away win
  8. 8 Getting away with murder in Marbella
  9. 9 'Facelifts' for two popular areas of Arroyo de la Miel
  10. 10 Bikers get into gear to accompany Santa on his rounds in Marbella

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Junta to extend West Nile virus surveillance to all Andalusian provinces next year