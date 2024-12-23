Junta to extend West Nile virus surveillance to all Andalusian provinces next year

The disease spreads via the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus ·

Surveillance of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus will be extended to all provinces in Andalucía next year, regional minister of health Rocío Hernández has announced.

"This will allow us to have better and more updated information on the density of mosquitoes and the circulation of the virus," she said.

Hernández pointed out that it is "a disease whose spread is linked to various factors and which requires a comprehensive approach", which is why she opted for coordination at the end of January and advanced the application of new criteria for the risk classification of municipalities.

The disease spreads via the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus.