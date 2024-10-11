Four additional tests for newborn babies in Andalucía

Europa Press Seville Friday, 11 October 2024, 12:10 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Andalucía region is to expand its neonatal screening programme in 2025 by incorporating a total of 38 congenital diseases that will be detected by means of the heel prick test in all newborn babies. Currently, 34 diseases are screened.

This was announced by the regional health and consumer affairs spokesperson, Rocío Hernández, in the Andalusian parliament, where she stressed that the region is in "a leading position in preventive policies".

"The heel prick test is an essential tool for early diagnosis," said Hernández, referring to this painless procedure that is carried out in the first 48 to 72 hours of a baby's life to detect conditions before symptoms start to appear. "Thanks to this test, a wide range of congenital or metabolic diseases can be identified and preventive treatments can be implemented," she explained in a press release.

The Andalusian neonatal screening programme already includes the detection of 34 diseases, including Congenital Hypothyroidism and Cystic Fibrosis. However, from 2025, new conditions such as Biotinidase Deficiency and Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia will be incorporated as per a national ruling adopted in June. But "Andalucía is not satisfied with just the compulsory screenings established by the ministry, we are also adding other screenings recommended by the health authorities," said Hernández.

As such, in addition to the diseases provided for at national level, Andalucía will add Severe Combined Immunodeficiency and Spinal Muscular Atrophy to neonatal screening, which will bring the region's total number of detectable diseases in newborns to 38. "This is a commitment to the health of Andalusians and a firm commitment to the screening policy," stressed Hernández.

In addition to expanding the catalogue of diseases, improvements are being made to the information systems to ensure more efficient management of the programme. "We are finalising the Andalusian neonatal screening module, which will facilitate the collection of indicators and the traceability of the programme in all provinces," the minister explained.

Finally, Hernández highlighted the advances in the neonatal hearing loss screening programme, which will be complemented with more advanced technologies to detect hearing loss in newborns. "We are committed to early detection because it is key to improving personal and family well-being from the first stage of life," she concluded.