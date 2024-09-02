Andalusian hospitals carry out a record 600 organ transplants in six months This is a 6.38% increase in transplants compared to the same period in 2023, when 564 organ transplants were performed

Andalusian hospitals have registered a combined record of 600 organ transplants in six months, new data shows.

Of the 600 transplants which took place in the first six months of this year, 14 were carried out in children. Andalusian hospitals completed 359 kidney transplants, 154 liver transplants, 58 lung transplants as well as 22 heart transplants and seven pancreas transplants.

This is a 6.38% increase in transplants compared to the same period in 2023, when 564 organ transplants were carried out in Andalusian hospitals. This has been made possible thanks to the solidarity of the 246 organ donors registered in Andalucía from January to June of 2024, according to the Junta. By provinces, Almeria registered 23 donors; Cadiz (41); Cordoba (27); Granada (31); Huelva (9); Jaen (16); Malaga (53) and Seville (46).

Some 356 corneal transplants were also carried out in the first six months of the year. Regional transplant coordinator Domingo Daga thanked the families who have said yes to donation, which has exceeded 90% in the first half of the year, especially in Malaga province where the acceptance rate was over 96%.

By hospitals, the team at the Reina Sofia University Hospital in Cordoba carried out 163 transplants (52 kidney, 40 liver, 12 heart, 58 lung and one pancreas), while the Regional Hospital in Malaga carried out 167 (115 kidney, 46 liver and six pancreas).

The Virgen del Rocío University Hospital performed 133 organ transplants (88 kidney, 35 liver and 10 heart), the Virgen de las Nieves University Hospital performed 71 organ transplants (38 kidney and 33 liver ) and the Puerta del Mar University Hospital carried out 66 transplants (all kidney transplants).

The regional ministry of health expresses its gratitude to the medical professionals who participate in these complex procedures.