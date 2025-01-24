Andalucía is working with two Chinese airlines to establish first connection with the Asian giant

Pilar Martínez Málaga Friday, 24 January 2025, 13:01 Compartir

Andalucía is getting closer to having a direct flight to China. The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has stated that he is working hard to obtain this connection with the Asian giant, although these negotiations require "caution and patience". According to the regional minister of tourism, Arturo Bernal, two airlines - Air China and China Eastern Airlines - are negotiating the possibility of such a direct connection with the Junta. The discussions have been progressed by several visits and the delivery of the documentation requested.

"Determined, we are advancing, although there are many factors that have an influence. Spanish airport operator Aena's policies also have a lot to do with this. I am convinced that this direct air connection to Andalucía will be achieved," said Juan Moreno, making it clear that the airport to host the flight will be chosen by the airline company, not the regional government.

However, he stated that all the provinces will benefit from this type of flight, because the tourists arriving on it will be moving all throughout the region. Moreno aimed to dispel the rivalry between Malaga, Seville and Granada, as each province wants to be the destination for the first direct route to China. "There are no quarrels, because we all benefit from the airport network of the region," he said.

Bernal has asked for "discretion" on these negotiations. "These cases require time, because the decision to establish a direct flight, without adding the operating expenses, would cost any of the companies a hundred million euros. That is why the talks are complicated," he said. In addition, he stated: "We are working hard and we have already let them know that, if 200,000 Chinese arrive in Andalucía without a layover, it means that someone is taking advantage of this business."