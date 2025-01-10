Andalucía debunks the myth: it has the lowest work absence rate in mainland Spain

Nuria Triguero Málaga Friday, 10 January 2025, 14:54 Compartir

Stereotypes associating Andalusians with greater workplace absenteeism are false, as statistics repeatedly show. The absenteeism rate, which is calculated comparing the total number of hours not worked for occasional reasons with the total number of agreed working hours, is 6.5 per cent in Andalucía, the lowest in mainland Spain and the third lowest in the regional ranking. Only the Balearic Islands (4.7 per cent) and the Canary Islands (6.6 per cent) are below this figure. At the top end is the Basque Country, with 9.8 per cent of working hours lost.

This data is included in the 'quarterly report on absenteeism, work-related accidents and occupational illnesses', which has been produced for the last ten years by the Adecco Group Institute's research and dissemination centre. This study shows that the absenteeism rate in Spain rose again in the third quarter of 2024, reaching 7.5 per cent. The increase was 0.6 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2024 and 0.5 points compared to the same period of the previous year. In Andalucía, the increase was 1.3 points quarter-on-quarter and 0.6 points year-on-year.

It is important to understand that absenteeism refers to the total number of hours not worked due to occasional reasons, excluding holidays, public holidays, and furloughs (ERTE). It is a mistake to equate absenteeism with unexcused absences. Naturally, hours lost for this reason are a part of absenteeism, but they are not the most significant portion. In fact, around 80 per cent of absenteeism is due to justified medical leave (temporary incapacity or TI). This category also includes, for example, hours not worked due to maternity leave, paid leave, or labour disputes.

The rate of absenteeism due to temporary disability in Andalucía is 5.2 per cent, again the third lowest in the country and the lowest in mainland Spain. This is despite the fact that in the third quarter of 2024 it rose by 1.1 points compared with the previous quarter and by five tenths of a point compared with the same period last year.

In the rest of the autonomous regions, the Basque Country continues to have the highest rate of absenteeism due to TI, at 9.8 per cent, followed by Navarre, with 8.9 pder cent, and Murcia, with 8.4 per cent.

In contrast, the lowest absenteeism rates are found in the Balearic Islands with 4.7 per cent and the Canary Islands with 6.6 per cent.

Absenteeism by sector

At national level, in the third quarter of 2024, industry increases its absenteeism rate to 8.3 per cent (+0.5 p.p. y-o-y), followed by the services sector, which grows to 7.5 per cent (+0.4 p.p. y-o-y). Construction is the sector least affected by absenteeism, although it is also up compared to 2023, at 6.2 per cent (+0.6 p.p. y-o-y).

Occupational accidents

The Adecco report also analyses the evolution of occupational accidents, which stands at 218 accidents per 100,000 workers during working hours. The total number of accidents in the third quarter was 138,944 during working hours and 21,741 while commuting.

With regard to the seriousness of the accidents, 99.2 per cent were minor accidents during working hours (137,765 accidents), while commuting accidents accounted for 98.5 per cent (22,405 accidents). Fatal accidents during working hours barely represent 0.1 per cent but account for 167 accidents (+6 per cent quarter-on-quarter; +8 per cent year-on-year).

Focusing on the incidence of accidents while commuting, the most affected regions are again the Balearic Islands with 63 (+12 per cent quarter-on-quarter; -11 per cent year-on-year), followed this time by Catalonia with 41 (-2 per cent quarter-on-quarter; 0 per cent year-on-year). And the lowest levels are, as in the second quarter of 2024, Extremadura with 21 (+10 per cent q-o-q; +3 per cent y-o-y) and Castilla-La Mancha with 22 (+5 per cent q-o-q; 0per cent y-o-y).

In the case of Andalucía, the incidence of accidents on working days was 223 per 100,000 worker and 39 travelling to or from work, the fourth highest figure in the region as a whole, despite its reduction both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year (-1 per cent quarter-on-quarter; -3 per cent year-on-year).