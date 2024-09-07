Death toll from the West Nile virus transmitted by mosquito bites rises to six in Andalucía

Europa Press Seville Saturday, 7 September 2024, 19:31 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday the death in Navarre of a woman infected with the West Nile virus (WNV). She had visited Utrera (Seville province) and, like some of the other fatalities, had some pre-existing medical conditions. This brings the death toll from this virus to six just this summer, all of them in the one Andalusian province or related to it in some way.

Ministry sources confirmed that the woman had visited Utrera in Seville province on 12 August and had then travelled back home where she eventually died due to this virus that can only be transmitted to people via mosquito bites.

To the death of the woman infected in Utrera are added the deaths of three people from Coria del Río, one of them an elderly woman over 87 years of age (also with pre-existing medical issues) and another elderly person aged 71. The other two were another 71-year-old woman from Dos Hermanas (with pre-existing conditions) and a woman aged 86 who was infected in La Puebla del Río.

More than 60 cases of infection

There are also dozens of cases of infection via mosquito bites, the only way of transmitting the virus to humans, with the regional health ministry reporting a total of 60 cases this summer in Coria del Río, Dos Hermanas, La Puebla del Río, Los Palacios y Villafranca, Alcalá de Guadaíra, Gerena, Carmona, Tomares, Mairena del Aljarafe, San Juan de Aznalfarache, Huelva, Guillena, Gelves and Utrera.

Specifically in relation to the Carmona resident infected with the virus, it has emerged this Thursday that he had died after having his case of infection confirmed, as reported in Diario de Sevilla. The councillor in charge of health matters at Carmona town hall, Mar Castejón, said in statements to Canal Sur Radio that this resident of El Corzo housing estate was already suffering from other ailments and died "from other medical complications" unrelated to WNV itself.

Currently the Junta's PEVA plan (Andalucía's strategic plan to monitor and control all bugs and insects that could impact health) obliges all municipalities affected by the problem of mosquitoes transmitting WNV to deploy their municipal plans for preventive fumigation of these insects. However, the affected municipalities are demanding greater "involvement" from the Junta in this problem, especially that the costs of fumigation and disinfection should not be borne exclusively by the individual town halls.

In addition, Seville's provincial authority (Diputación) has contracted two specialist pest-controlling companies, costing over one million euros, to strengthen the efforts required of the municipalities. The towns listed by the Junta as needing this additional, specialised support are Almensilla, Aznalcázar, Bollullos de la Mitación, Las Cabezas de San Juan, Coria, Dos Hermanas, Isla Mayor, Los Palacios y Villafranca, La Puebla del Río, Lebrija, Palomares, Utrera and Villamanrique de la Condesa. That said, infected residents have also been confirmed in Alcalá de Guadaíra, Mairena del Aljarafe, Gerena, Carmona and San Juan, among others, as mentioned above, so more resources may yet be needed.