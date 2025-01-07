Andalucía activates its new emergency agency to improve its response to disasters

The new Asema (Agencia de Seguridad y Gestión Integral de Emergencias de Andalucía) agency for security and integral emergency management of Andalucía has been operational since the first day of January 2025.

It is a pioneering organisation that will unify the response in the event of disasters or emergency situations and is attached to the Junta de Andalucía. Asema brings together all the personnel of bodies including the Plan Infoca forest fire agency, the Andalusian rescue and emergency group (GREA), the 112 telephone service and the Andalusian institute of emergencies and public security (IESPA).

In addition, it will also coordinate the police unit attached to the Junta de Andalucía, the Local Police and Civil Protection volunteer groups, bringing together nearly 5,000 personnel. It surpasses the number of personnel of the military emergency unit (UME) at national level, which has 3,500 professionals.

The new agency is the result of a long period of work by the Andalusian regional government, which had been preparing its design, organisation and funding for a year and a half, culminating in the approval of its statutes.

President of the Junta Juanma Moreno underlined the importance of this agency because "we must be aware that we live in a land that is particularly sensitive to climate change, where episodes of drought, heat waves, torrential rains and forest fires will become increasingly frequent".

Floods

Moreno recalled the recent floods caused by the 'Dana' weather phenomenon and stated that "what happened teaches us that we cannot be overconfident and we must work to anticipate, carrying out the necessary works and infrastructures and providing ourselves with a good emergency system".

Through the new agency the Junta is committed to a model of integrated management of all the public and private bodies and resources of the regional civil protection and emergency management system, excluding emergencies and health emergencies, which are the exclusive responsibility of the regional department for health, with a single flexible and modular management system focused on covering the protection needs of citizens.

This agency is managed by a technical team of specialists with proven experience and the capacity to coordinate any type of eventuality from the operational centres and the Andalusian emergency system, with its own means and resources belonging to all the sectors related to emergency response.

The integration of Asema in the same department as the Agencia Digital Andaluza (Andalusian digital agency) ensures the constant technological modernisation of the systems for the prevention, detection, analysis and management of emergencies. Together with this agency, a regional civil protection group has also been created, which will allow the almost 7,000 Andalusian volunteers to join forces in an organised way in any emergency.