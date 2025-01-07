Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Juanma Moreno and Antonio Sanz at an emergency coordination meeting. SUR
Andalucía activates its new emergency agency to improve its response to disasters
Safety and security

Andalucía activates its new emergency agency to improve its response to disasters

This pioneering body, which will unify the regional government's response to major incidents, will be able to call on around 5,000 professionals

José Luis Piedra

José Luis Piedra

Seville

Tuesday, 7 January 2025, 16:23

The new Asema (Agencia de Seguridad y Gestión Integral de Emergencias de Andalucía) agency for security and integral emergency management of Andalucía has been operational since the first day of January 2025.

It is a pioneering organisation that will unify the response in the event of disasters or emergency situations and is attached to the Junta de Andalucía. Asema brings together all the personnel of bodies including the Plan Infoca forest fire agency, the Andalusian rescue and emergency group (GREA), the 112 telephone service and the Andalusian institute of emergencies and public security (IESPA).

In addition, it will also coordinate the police unit attached to the Junta de Andalucía, the Local Police and Civil Protection volunteer groups, bringing together nearly 5,000 personnel. It surpasses the number of personnel of the military emergency unit (UME) at national level, which has 3,500 professionals.

The new agency is the result of a long period of work by the Andalusian regional government, which had been preparing its design, organisation and funding for a year and a half, culminating in the approval of its statutes.

President of the Junta Juanma Moreno underlined the importance of this agency because "we must be aware that we live in a land that is particularly sensitive to climate change, where episodes of drought, heat waves, torrential rains and forest fires will become increasingly frequent".

Floods

Moreno recalled the recent floods caused by the 'Dana' weather phenomenon and stated that "what happened teaches us that we cannot be overconfident and we must work to anticipate, carrying out the necessary works and infrastructures and providing ourselves with a good emergency system".

Through the new agency the Junta is committed to a model of integrated management of all the public and private bodies and resources of the regional civil protection and emergency management system, excluding emergencies and health emergencies, which are the exclusive responsibility of the regional department for health, with a single flexible and modular management system focused on covering the protection needs of citizens.

This agency is managed by a technical team of specialists with proven experience and the capacity to coordinate any type of eventuality from the operational centres and the Andalusian emergency system, with its own means and resources belonging to all the sectors related to emergency response.

The integration of Asema in the same department as the Agencia Digital Andaluza (Andalusian digital agency) ensures the constant technological modernisation of the systems for the prevention, detection, analysis and management of emergencies. Together with this agency, a regional civil protection group has also been created, which will allow the almost 7,000 Andalusian volunteers to join forces in an organised way in any emergency.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain's main hopes dashed during nightmarish day at Dakar 2025
  2. 2 Marbella FC's big cup tie marred by fan violence
  3. 3 American millionaire Ethel Woodward's secret retreat in Malaga province town
  4. 4 Plucky Marbella FC's Copa del Rey dream is over
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town to get new football pitch and sports facilities
  6. 6 Age Concern starts 2025 with new weekly coffee morning venue in San Pedro
  7. 7 New desalination plant project to east of Malaga moves forward slowly
  8. 8 Entire Fuengirola coastline gets quality distinctions for fifth consecutive year
  9. 9 Axarquía area of Malaga province goes Dutch at travel fair
  10. 10 Malaga CF put fringe players to the test with behind-closed-doors friendly

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Andalucía activates its new emergency agency to improve its response to disasters