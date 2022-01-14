Andalucía will take central government to court if European funds are unfairly distributed, warns Juanma Moreno The President of the Junta criticises the lack of transparency and backtracking

The Partido Popular (PP) leader of Andalucía has joined his Community of Madrid counterpart, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in threatening to take Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government to court if European funds are not distributed across Spain per head of population in each autonomous region.

The PP and PSOE are at loggerheads about how to distribute Covid-19 windfall funds disbursed by Brussels.

Speaking in Granada on 13 January, Moreno said the Junta “will not allow any impairment of resources from any point of view."

“I sincerely believe that things are not being done well with these funds, since there is no transparency or direct information and there is no co-governance with the autonomous communities,” said the head of the Junta.

Sánchez, Moreno said, is in breach of an earlier commitment he made to ensure that 50 per cent of the EU funds would be managed by the autonomous regions. That amount has since been reduced to 33 per cent.

Moreno accused the central government of being "arbitrary and opaque.”

"We will always exercise the utmost loyalty, but at the same time with relentless determination so that not a single resource is lost,” he added.

The Junta’s spokesperson Elías Bendodo confirmed, "We do not rule out the option of going to court to claim what is fair for all Andalusians.” He called on the Prime Minister to be "loyal and fair" to Andalucía.