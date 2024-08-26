Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Poster on the disappearance of James Gordon Lyman Lake Redempols
Missing American resident found dead in car in ravine in Andalucía
112 incident

Missing American resident found dead in car in ravine in Andalucía

The local town hall has expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and thanked "everyone who shared information on social media and participated in the search"

ABC de Sevilla

Sevilla

Monday, 26 August 2024, 16:23

Opciones para compartir

A 64-year-old American resident of El Castillo de las Guardas (Seville) whose disappearance had been reported, has been found dead in the interior of his car, which was in a ravine, as reported by the police and the town hall.

The search party mobilised to look for James Gordon Lyman Lake discovered his Ford car some time after 9.30pm on 20 August, the same day he was reported as missing. The car had fallen into a ravine on the road leading from El Castillo de las Guardas to the small hamlet where he lived.

El Castillo de las Guardas town hall has expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and thanked "everyone who has shared information on social media and participated in the search".

Lyman Lake had lived in Spain for 30 years, lived alone and was on medication for mental health and viral conditions.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Eva Longoria: 'Marbella is a home and a lifestyle for me'
  2. 2 Kind-hearted Costa del Sol locals donate materials for ongoing upkeep of Tivoli amusement park
  3. 3 Residents of Costa del Sol town threaten legal action over 9-million-euro electricity substation
  4. 4 Video: 'Deep concern and unease' following spate of 20 holiday home burglaries in Malaga province
  5. 5 Young bull makes a dash for it in Malaga
  6. 6 Uncovering the British legacy in Andalucía
  7. 7 Malaga city to up charges for council services to tourist flats
  8. 8 La Presa del Dique, the natural pool in the Turón river that's well worth the hike
  9. 9 An international affair: tourists join in the fun at Malaga's summer fair
  10. 10 Vandals target Costa del Sol cemetery and promenade

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad