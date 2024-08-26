Missing American resident found dead in car in ravine in Andalucía

ABC de Sevilla Sevilla Monday, 26 August 2024, 16:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A 64-year-old American resident of El Castillo de las Guardas (Seville) whose disappearance had been reported, has been found dead in the interior of his car, which was in a ravine, as reported by the police and the town hall.

The search party mobilised to look for James Gordon Lyman Lake discovered his Ford car some time after 9.30pm on 20 August, the same day he was reported as missing. The car had fallen into a ravine on the road leading from El Castillo de las Guardas to the small hamlet where he lived.

El Castillo de las Guardas town hall has expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and thanked "everyone who has shared information on social media and participated in the search".

Lyman Lake had lived in Spain for 30 years, lived alone and was on medication for mental health and viral conditions.