Alarm over amoxicillin shortage in pharmacies at peak of childrens' respiratory infections Andalusian pharmacies do not have enough stock to meet "50 per cent of demand" although they hope that the shortage will be resolved before the end of the year

It is expected that the lack of supply of amoxicillin syrup for children in Andalusian pharmacies will be resolved before the end of the year.

In a Tuesday interview on Canal Sur Radio, picked up by Europa Press, the president of the Andalusian Council of Official Pharmacists' Associations, Antonio Mingorance, said the pharmacies do not have enough stock to meet "50 per cent of the demand".

Mingorance said this is not due to an "increase in consumption" but to a "lack of production" because the laboratories do not have the "raw material" necessary for its manufacture.

According to the president of the Andalusian pharmacists, the main laboratories that distribute paediatric amoxicillin syrup have said that the forecast is that "by 31 December supply will be normalised".

Mingorance explained that paediatric amoxicillin does not present the same supply problems in other formats, but most of the demand is concentrated in syrups, which are the most commonly prescribed for children.

Amoxicillin is a common type of antibiotic used to treat respiratory infections typical of this time of year, such as bronchitis, ear, nose or throat infections. Doctors usually prescribe it to treat sinusitis, tonsillitis, pharyngitis and pneumonia in children.