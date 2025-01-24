Vintage motors on display at Retro classic car show in Malaga

SUR Malaga Friday, 24 January 2025, 10:07 Compartir

With more than 11,000 square metres of exhibition space, the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga (FYCMA) will once again offer a unique experience for motor enthusiasts. At this year's Retro classic car show there will be a varied display of cars and motorcycles from all eras, as well as stands specialising in spare parts, accessories and vehicle sales.

The schedule includes several exhibitions that will interest even those with just a casual interest in automobiles. These include a photographic exhibition curated by Francisco Muñoz that will cover the origins of motoring in the province. Revealing previously unpublished documents, Muñoz's collection includes information about the first car to arrive in Malaga, the Panhard Levassor. Asturian Xuan de Lorenzo will also display his masterpiece, a retro-futuristic car, handcrafted by himself. The vehicle carries the essence of great classics and the elegance and durability of bygone eras.

Perhaps the highlight of the event will be the Retro Malaga contest when 18 vehicles of historical value will compete in three categories. And even more elegance will be on display when the Museo del Automóvil y la Moda (Malaga's motor and fashion museum) presents a selection of iconic vehicles including the 1937 Peugeot 402 Eclipse and the 1955 Ford Thunderbird. Finally, to celebrate Seat's 75th anniversary, Retrosport Club Costa del Sol will lead us through the most iconic models of this Spanish carmaker.

There will also be an exclusive parking area for classic vehicles, and motorists with automobiles more than 30 years old will benefit from reduced price tickets. What's more, owners will be able to share with other car aficionados the secrets of their vehicle's restoration.

The event will include rallies such as the Seat National Club 1430, 124 and 124 Sport, the Ferrari Club España and one for supercars that will commence at 11.30am on Saturday.

The weekend will begin on Friday at 4pm and the packed schedule continues until 7pm on Sunday evening. General admission costs 10 euros though children up to 10 years of age can enter for free. A combined ticket including access to both Retro Malaga and the Malaga motor museum is available for just 5 euros more. For more information or to purchase a ticket go to www.eventosmotor.com.