Tribute to the Fab Four comes to Fuengirola Performed by local band Echoes of the Beatles, the show will recreate some of Lennon and McCartney's most celebrated hits

Echoes of the Beatles will recreate some of the Fab Four's most celebrated music. / SUR

Fans of the Beatles will be able to enjoy two special tribute shows at the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola this weekend.

Performed by local band Echoes of the Beatles, the show recreates some of the Fab Four's most celebrated hits, from early offerings such as Twist and Shout and I Want to Hold Your Hand, rock classics like Revolution and Helter Skelter, to the timeworn ballads like Hey Jude and Let it Be.

The band is made up of some of the coast’s most popular musicians, including Mark T Connor (Lennon), John Maddocks (McCartney), Ron Howells (Harrison) and Mark Bailey (Starr).

The concerts will take place on Saturday 8 at 7.30pm and on Sunday 9 January at 7pm.

Tickets, which cost 15 euros, are available from www.salonvarietestheatre.com, or from the theatre box office between 11am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday.

Seats for those with restricted mobility can only be booked at the box office, or by phoning 952 474 542.

Health and safety protocols will be enforced, including the wearing of masks in the theatre at all times.