Torremolinos gets ready to honour its patron with San Miguel fair Festivities include free concerts by top national artists such as Paco Candela, Efecto Mariposa and Siempre Así

Torremolinos will host the Feria de San Miguel, one of the last Andalusian fairs of the year, which takes place from Wednesday 27 September until Sunday 1 October. This year's festivities include free concerts in the municipal auditorium by top national artists such as Paco Candela, Efecto Mariposa and Siempre Así.

The fair was preceded at the weekend by the romería that attracted thousands to the town.

The lighting of the illuminations and official opening of the fairground attractions and the casetas will take place at 10pm on Wednesday.

The festivities extend to the town centre from Thursday for the day fair, where live music and entertainment will take place in Plaza Costa del Sol, La Nogalera, Unión Europea and San Miguel until 6pm.

The highlight of the proceedings takes place next Friday at 11am at the San Miguel church, when the image of the town's patron is blessed before embarking on a procession through the town to mark the feast day of St Michael.

Children's Day will be on Sunday 1 October, when most of the attractions will offer a reduced price.

This year's fair offers a series of measures for people with functional disabilities. These will include hearing protectors for those with auditoryl functional diversity and signage in braille for people with reduced vision.