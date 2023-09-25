Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The image of San Miguel at the front of the procession on Sunday. SUR
Thousands descend on Torremolinos for 'most important day of the year'

The Costa del Sol town celebrated its colourful pilgrimage in honour of San Miguel on Sunday, an event which attracted around 200,000 people from all over Andalucía

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Monday, 25 September 2023, 09:53

Around 200,000 people enjoyed the romería in Torremolinos on Sunday, the traditional pilgrimage in honour the town’s patron, San Miguel (St Michael).

The town became the setting for a celebration that offers a postcard image of a truly Spanish festivity, a day in which the townsfolk dress in colourful Andalusian attire, while fine horses parade the streets, and the dancing of flamenco and sevillanas is witnessed in every available space.

The colourful procession of oxen and tractor-drawn carts followed by thousands of pilgrims began at Los Palacios roundabout at 10.30am. After the image of the saint and the pilgrims were blessed, the cavalcade continued to Plaza Costa del Sol, where thousands more onlookers had gathered to admire 60 carts decorated in typical Andalusian style. The procession then trundled its way through the streets of El Calvario, before heading to El Pinar woods, where the revellers enjoyed an afternoon of live entertainment and fun, before heading to the small shrine for a mass dedicated to the saint.

The event, the second largest romería in the region after El Rocío, was attended by people from all over Andalucía, many of whom participated in traditional attire.

Pilgrims enjoy a truly Andalusian festivity. SUR

Mayor Margarita del Cid claimed the pilgrimage was “one of the most important in Spain”.

“We are celebrating once again our traditional romería, a time when everyone comes together to enjoy its marvellous ambience, and where leisure, culture and traditions go hand in hand. This is the most important day of the year for Torremolinos,” the mayor said.

As Del Cid pointed out, the romería signals the start of the town’s San Miguel fair, which begins on Wednesday 27 September with the official switching-on of the illuminations and the opening of the fairground attractions and the 'casetas'.

“Together we are going to make Torremolinos look like never before,” Del Cid added.

