The sound of Andrew Lloyd Webber comes to Fuengirola theatre

Tony Bryant Friday, 29 November 2024, 16:37

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola presents its latest production this weekend, a show that offers a journey through the music of some of the West End and Broadway’s most notable shows. Curtain Up: The Lloyd Webber Special, will be performed by Costa favourite Ricky Lavazza, along with special guest artistes Juliet Williams, Gemma Lloyd and Emma Prothero.

The show includes some of the British composer’s most celebrated shows, including Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, Evita, Phantom of the Opera, Whistle Down the Wind, Sunset Boulevard and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The performances take place on Saturday 30 November at 7.30pm, and on Sunday 1 December at 7pm.

The theatre is expecting a full house on both nights and is advising early reservations. Tickets cost 20 euros and are available from the theatre’s website (www.salonvarietestheatre.com), from the box office between 11am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday, and, depending on demand, on the door on the night of the performances.

Tickets for wheelchair access can only be purchased from the box office.