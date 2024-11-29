Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ricky Lavazza will sing the songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber. SUR
The sound of Andrew Lloyd Webber comes to Fuengirola theatre
Music

The sound of Andrew Lloyd Webber comes to Fuengirola theatre

The performance at the Salon Varietés is a journey through the music of some of the West End and Broadway’s most notable shows

Tony Bryant

Friday, 29 November 2024, 16:37

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola presents its latest production this weekend, a show that offers a journey through the music of some of the West End and Broadway’s most notable shows. Curtain Up: The Lloyd Webber Special, will be performed by Costa favourite Ricky Lavazza, along with special guest artistes Juliet Williams, Gemma Lloyd and Emma Prothero.

The show includes some of the British composer’s most celebrated shows, including Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats, Evita, Phantom of the Opera, Whistle Down the Wind, Sunset Boulevard and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The performances take place on Saturday 30 November at 7.30pm, and on Sunday 1 December at 7pm.

The theatre is expecting a full house on both nights and is advising early reservations. Tickets cost 20 euros and are available from the theatre’s website (www.salonvarietestheatre.com), from the box office between 11am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday, and, depending on demand, on the door on the night of the performances.

Tickets for wheelchair access can only be purchased from the box office.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol lights up for festive season from this Friday
  2. 2 Malaga's mango harvest ends with 25 per cent more fruit than expected
  3. 3 Costa del Sol brothel owner arrested for human trafficking
  4. 4 Historic ship set to dock at Malaga and open its decks to the public
  5. 5 Government to commission 1.2m-euro feasibility study for a train along the entire Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Blossom is the latest Malaga restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star
  7. 7 Plucky Malaga CF suffer late heartache in Valencia
  8. 8 Bonnie Tyler confirmed for Marenostrum Fuengirola 2025 line-up
  9. 9 Costa del Sol tourist attraction at the epicentre of advances in underground biology
  10. 10 Costa del Sol ice-cream maker voted among best in the world at the 'Oscars' of the Italian 'gelato'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish The sound of Andrew Lloyd Webber comes to Fuengirola theatre