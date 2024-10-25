Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

La Térmica contemporary arts and culture centre in Malaga. SUR
La Térmica offers an immersive cultural experience in Malaga

Taking place between 6pm and midnight on Friday 8 November, this event has shifted its focus towards a meeting of live arts, with more music, theatre, dance and performance, along with design and fashion

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Friday, 25 October 2024, 12:42

La Térmica contemporary arts and culture centre in Malaga will celebrate its fifth RED Friday of the year, one of the most established and emblematic events that aims to offer an immersive art experience. Taking place between 6pm and midnight on Friday 8 November, this event has shifted its focus towards a meeting of live arts, with more music, theatre, dance and performance, along with design and fashion.

Participating artists and collectives include Red Fashion, a project in collaboration with Málaga de Moda designed to showcase the creation and experimentation of local talents in this sector, and which explores the connection between fashion, art and the contemporary through creativity.

Ángelo Néstore and Álex Castilla will offer a recital where performance, words and music merge in a proposal about death, romanticism and transformation, which the performers say is a "reflection on the abandonment of life, searching for other lives, playing with the earth, the root, the seed and the sprouting after dying".

Other participants include Michael Foster, of British and Spanish origin, a singer and songwriter based in Madrid whose repertoire consists of folk, Anglo-Saxon pop, and rock; Enry-K, considered one of the most relevant producers on the urban music scene in Spain, who will present DOT, his second album; and Faena, a singer who is establishing herself on the music scene, especially within the field of Spanish-language rap.

This contemporary arts gathering is used to raise funds for five local charitable organisations (Adaner, AVOI, Down Málaga, Galgos en Familia and Málaga Irreconciliables).

Entry to the event costs 5.50 euros.

