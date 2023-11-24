Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A previous chacina and mosto fiesta in Colmenar. SUR
Taste traditional Axarquía food and wine in Colmenar
Gastronomy

Taste traditional Axarquía food and wine in Colmenar

The traditional Fiesta del Mosto y de la Chacina, now in its 23rd year, includes a competition to find the best chorizo sausage maker

Jennie Rhodes

Colmenar

Friday, 24 November 2023, 10:31

Compartir

The village of Colmenar in the Axarquía is holding its traditional Fiesta del Mosto y de la Chacina on Sunday 26 November.

The event, which is now in its 23rd year, celebrates "the famous sausages made in Colmenar, its mosto (grape must) wine and olive oil".

The production of cured meats is deeply rooted in Colmenar, which has led to the butcher's shops and meat industries in the village traditionally producing sausages including "chacinas" - cured pork sausages and other pork products including chorizo and black pudding.

During the day, 900 litres of Colmenar mosto wine will be given out along with around 2,500 sandwiches filled with a selection of local pork products.

There is also a Ruta de la Tapa (tapas trail) with local bars and restaurants taking part, each one of which is offering a tapa made with local products and the special price includes a drink.

This year the festival is being opened by comedian and presenter Manolo Sarria, and there is a programme of activities including flamenco performances, workshops and children's entertainment.

There is also a "chacinero" contest, with participants making chorizo sausage using traditional methods.

For further information visit the town hall website: www.colmenar.es

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Great Britain dumped out of the Davis Cup in Malaga after succumbing to steely Serbia
  2. 2 LACALIZA, a gastronomic leisure experience with the best sea views
  3. 3 Australia come back from the brink of elimination to snatch dramatic victory in Davis Cup tournament
  4. 4 Discover the new generation of TEMPUR® mattresses in Marbella
  5. 5 Sergey Kondratenko: blockchain and decentralised finance (DeFi)
  6. 6 Huge campaign to help the needy in Malaga gets under way at 345 supermarkets across the province
  7. 7 Weekend rockabilly festival showcases prestigious British and Spanish bands
  8. 8 Young man killed after wall collapse at a building site on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Taste traditional Axarquía food and wine in Colmenar

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad