Summer nights on the Costa Tropical are filled with internationally acclaimed jazz

This year Jazz en la Costa - Festival Internacional de Almuñécar is celebrating 38 years, making it one the oldest summer music festivals of its kind in Andalucía. This year's programme will once again be a magnet for jazz lovers on the Costa Tropical.

El Majuelo park is, as ever, the stunning setting for the popular festival which runs from 22 to 27 July with British singer-songwriter Myles Sanko headlining the first of this year's concerts.

The son of a Ghanaian mother and French father, Sanko has been compared to Bill Withers and Michael Kiwanuka. With an award-winning and successful discography and a powerful live show, Sanko combines classic soul with an exquisite contemporary sound. He returns to Jazz en la Costa with his new album Let It Unfold.

James Carter is performing on Wednesday 23 July. Carter was born and raised in Detroit surrounded by music, absorbing everything he heard from funk and fusion to rock, soul and acoustic jazz.

Chano Domínguez, Javier Colina and Guillermo McGill are performing on Thursday 24 and Christian McBride on Friday 25 July.

The Avishai Cohen Quintet will be performing on Saturday 26 July and finishing this year's festival on Sunday 27 July is Judith Hill, who has been a backing singer for Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder, among others and has also made a name for herself as a solo artist.

Free performances will be given after each of the concerts in the park with Trasnoches from the Costa Jazz Quartet and guests. For tickets and further information: www.jazzenlacosta.es