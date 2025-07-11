Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
James Carter, Judith Hill and Myles Sanko. Ideal
Music festival

Summer nights on the Costa Tropical are filled with internationally acclaimed jazz

Myles Sanko, James Carter and Judith Hill are just some of the names on the lineup for this year's Jazz en la Costa

Jennie Rhodes

Almuñécar

Friday, 11 July 2025, 11:01

This year Jazz en la Costa - Festival Internacional de Almuñécar is celebrating 38 years, making it one the oldest summer music festivals of its kind in Andalucía. This year's programme will once again be a magnet for jazz lovers on the Costa Tropical.

El Majuelo park is, as ever, the stunning setting for the popular festival which runs from 22 to 27 July with British singer-songwriter Myles Sanko headlining the first of this year's concerts.

The son of a Ghanaian mother and French father, Sanko has been compared to Bill Withers and Michael Kiwanuka. With an award-winning and successful discography and a powerful live show, Sanko combines classic soul with an exquisite contemporary sound. He returns to Jazz en la Costa with his new album Let It Unfold.

James Carter is performing on Wednesday 23 July. Carter was born and raised in Detroit surrounded by music, absorbing everything he heard from funk and fusion to rock, soul and acoustic jazz.

Chano Domínguez, Javier Colina and Guillermo McGill are performing on Thursday 24 and Christian McBride on Friday 25 July.

The Avishai Cohen Quintet will be performing on Saturday 26 July and finishing this year's festival on Sunday 27 July is Judith Hill, who has been a backing singer for Michael Jackson, Prince and Stevie Wonder, among others and has also made a name for herself as a solo artist.

Free performances will be given after each of the concerts in the park with Trasnoches from the Costa Jazz Quartet and guests. For tickets and further information: www.jazzenlacosta.es

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol music festival reveals full lineup ahead of 10th anniversary event
  2. 2 Restoration of Costa del Sol monument that dates back to Spanish reconquest under way
  3. 3 Steering group set up to decide future of Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 Bunzl inaugurates 6,000-square-metre logistics centre in Malaga
  5. 5 Eleven more Local Police officers recruited for eastern Costa del Sol town
  6. 6 British ambassador to Spain expresses gratitude to support groups on Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Torremolinos completes first phase of improvement work in Olivar Manantiales natural space
  8. 8 Summer heat is increasingly affected by climate change
  9. 9 La Cala Lions Club to host final fundraiser of summer, but already has events lined from September
  10. 10 Not all insurance is created equal: what expats in Spain need to know

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Summer nights on the Costa Tropical are filled with internationally acclaimed jazz

Summer nights on the Costa Tropical are filled with internationally acclaimed jazz