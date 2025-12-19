Start Christmas week with a hearty dish of 'migas' on the eastern Costa del Sol

Jennie Rhodes Torrox Friday, 19 December 2025, 10:23 Share

Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol is starting Christmas week with its annual Fiesta de las Migas on Sunday 21 December. Traditionally held on the last Sunday before Christmas, the event is now in its forty-forth year.

The town will be serving up plates of the hearty dish, which literally means 'breadcrumbs' and consists of fried semolina (although in some places breadcrumbs are used), fried in extra virgin olive oil, garlic and chorizo.

The dish is served with an 'arriera' salad, made using potatoes, oranges and olives, and local sweet muscatel wine. The fiesta pays tribute to the town's important agricultural roots and the dish is traditionally given to workers before spending long days in the fields.

The programme begins at 11am on Plaza de la Constitución with performances by local choirs. This will be followed by the presentation of the prizes for the Christmas stories competition for local schoolchildren.

The sounding of the conch shell will officially mark the start of the festival and at around 1pm participants will walk from Plaza de la Constitución to the Llano de la Almazara, where the migas will be served. There will be more live music throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The fiesta will finish at 9pm with a fireworks display.

A parking area will be set up next to the Convento de las Nieves, or visitors can leave their cars in the large car park next to the Iberostar Hotel in Torrox Costa, from where shuttle buses will transport passengers to and from Torrox Pueblo.