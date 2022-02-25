Spain's top tribute show to Irish rock band U2 comes to Mijas Costa Uphoria U2 has built up a large following due to the singer's incredible ability to reproduce Bono's expressive vocal style

Uphoria U2 - The Tribute, Spain's top tribute to Irish alternative rock band U2, will perform a one-off concert at the Ana Márquez Multifunctional Sala in Mijas Costa (Jardines de Las Lagunas) on Sunday 27 February.

The band has built up a large following all over Andalucía, especially in the province of Malaga, due to their incredible ability to reproduce Bono's expressive vocal style and the Edge's chiming, effects-based guitar sounds.

The group have proved popular at the St Patrick's Day celebrations along the Costa del Sol, while also performing to sell-out audiences in the in the bullrings in Úbeda and Jaén.

The four-piece band's two-hour show includes many of U2's most iconic hits, including Where the Streets Have No Name, Sunday Bloody Sunday, New Year's Day and Angel of Harlem.

Tickets for the show, which begins at 11pm (doors open at 10.30pm), cost ten euros in advance or 15 euros at the door.

Tickets are available from the Ana Márquez Sala 629650033 or from: www.eventbrite.es