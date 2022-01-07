The silk screen prints of Christian M. Walter on display in Taller Gravura The German artist resident in Granada is exhibiting some of his works created over the last thirty-five years

It was around forty years ago when German-born screen printer Christian M. Walter, considered one of the best silk screen artists in the world, met with Marian Martín, co-director with Paco Aguilar, of Taller Gravura in Malaga.

Now the gallery is exhibiting over 35 of his works dating from 1986 to 2021.

1986 was when Walter, together with his wife, decided to embark on screen printing with his own workshop: “I was born in Germany but I learned screen printing here. When I arrived in Spain I was self-employed. With my wife, we opened our own company and we saved 500,000 pesetas with which to get furniture and our own stamping equipment and that’s how we started. There are times and places where you can’t learn from abundance, but on the contrary, you learn from a lack of resources. That has always impressed me,” he explained.

Thirty-five years later, a small portion of what he has achieved can be seen until the end of this month.