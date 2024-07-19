Scottish rockers Simple Minds alive and kicking in Marbella

Tony Bryant Malaga Friday, 19 July 2024, 18:27 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Simple Minds, one of the most commercially successful, and most energetic live bands of the 1980s, will perform at the Starlite Occident concert cycle on Monday 22 July. Formed in Glasgow in 1977, the rock band went on to release a string of hits, which included iconic songs like Alive and Kicking, Promised You a Miracle, Don’t You (Forget about Me) and Waterfront, among others.

During the 1980s and ‘90s, the band clocked up 24 top 40 singles on the UK charts, and more than 20 albums on the album charts. They have sold more than 60 million albums worldwide and have huge fan-bases in the United States, Australia, Germany, Spain, Italy and, of course, the UK.

Despite various line-up changes during a career that has spanned more than 40 years, the group has continued to record and tour extensively, while also achieving numerous awards for their contribution to music.

The band, which includes original members, singer Jim Kerr and guitarist Charlie Burchill, are currently touring Spain, Portugal and France. Their concert in Marbella, which starts at 10pm, will include all of their iconic hits, so it will be a must for lovers of the exciting rock and pop music scene of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

www.starlitefestival.com