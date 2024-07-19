Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Simple Minds head to Starlite Occident in Marbella next week.
Scottish rockers Simple Minds alive and kicking in Marbella
What to do

Scottish rockers Simple Minds alive and kicking in Marbella

The group, one of the most commercially successful of the 1980s, will perform at Starlite on Monday 22 July

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Friday, 19 July 2024, 18:27

Opciones para compartir

Simple Minds, one of the most commercially successful, and most energetic live bands of the 1980s, will perform at the Starlite Occident concert cycle on Monday 22 July. Formed in Glasgow in 1977, the rock band went on to release a string of hits, which included iconic songs like Alive and Kicking, Promised You a Miracle, Don’t You (Forget about Me) and Waterfront, among others.

During the 1980s and ‘90s, the band clocked up 24 top 40 singles on the UK charts, and more than 20 albums on the album charts. They have sold more than 60 million albums worldwide and have huge fan-bases in the United States, Australia, Germany, Spain, Italy and, of course, the UK.

Despite various line-up changes during a career that has spanned more than 40 years, the group has continued to record and tour extensively, while also achieving numerous awards for their contribution to music.

The band, which includes original members, singer Jim Kerr and guitarist Charlie Burchill, are currently touring Spain, Portugal and France. Their concert in Marbella, which starts at 10pm, will include all of their iconic hits, so it will be a must for lovers of the exciting rock and pop music scene of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

www.starlitefestival.com

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Conor McGregor sparks a frenzy in Marbella
  2. 2 Iconic Costa del Sol landmark set to get a revamp
  3. 3 Mijas closes 'dangerous' section of coastal path at El Bombo beach
  4. 4 La Cala de Mijas gets ready for its traditional summer fair
  5. 5 Good Morning Spain TV show heads to Hard Rock Hotel Marbella for summer season
  6. 6 Ambitious plan for massive expansion of Marbella port is back on track
  7. 7 Refurbished Costa del Sol theatre to reopen in 2025
  8. 8 English and Spanish bury rivalry to enjoy Take That in Marbella
  9. 9 Concern in drought-stricken Malaga town over 'temporary' closure of fire station
  10. 10 Fuengirola announces opening of Roman archaeological site in Torreblanca: this is when you can visit

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad