Pasarela Larios 2023: everything you need to know about Malaga's great fashion festival The city hosts its biggest designer event this weekend on Europe's longest catwalk - here are all the details

For 12 years now on a weekend in September Malaga city centre has been turned into a giant catwalk for a two-day fashion show: Pasarela Larios. The double event will take place this weekend: Friday 15th and Saturday 16th in the commercial heart of the city. The now iconic blue carpet will once again stretch the length of Calle Larios, creating the longest catwalk in Europe, at 350 metres.

There the latest collections by outstanding local, national and international designers and fashion houses will be displayed, allowing onlookers to examine new trends and get an insight into an industry that is becoming increasingly important in the productive fabric of the province. Here is a quick guide with everything you need to know for a fashion experience this weekend in the city.

Where and when

The show takes place in Calle Larios, a privileged open-air setting that makes the event unique in Europe. It is the longest fashion runway in Europe, a blue carpet of more than 300 metres in length. The fashion shows will be held on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 September from 8pm onwards. On the first day, local, national and international designers will shohw their collections, while on the second day, commercial firms and new talent will take centre stage.

How to attend as a member of the public

To be able to attend this event, all you have to do is find one of the many chairs available for the occasion along Calle Larios (from the entrance in front of the Plaza de la Marina to the Plaza de la Constitución). Admission is free. The organisers have already distributed tickets to districts and social and cultural groups in the province, but there are still many free seats along the blue catwalk. However, it is advisable to arrive in good time to get a seat (the event starts at 8pm).

The lineup

On Friday -15 September- the event will be opened by Spanish designer Ángel Schlesser. He will be followed on the blue carpet by Malaga couturier Jesús Segado (who will premiere his new Air Ballet collection), followed by Argentinian Romina Brunelli and Jokoth of Portugal. Then it will be the turn of four other local designers: the men's fashion brand Lebrel, Montesco, Susana Hidalgo and La Mosquita Spain. Ending the day will be Romeo Couture from Morocco and Lina Sevilla, an Andalusian firm with more than 60 years of history and a pioneer in the flamenco fashion industry, who will receive this year's Golden Pin award.

On Saturday 16 September it will be the turn of the latest collections of local designers Inma de la Riva, Violeta Vergara, Macarena Delgado, Shamat, Celia Pergáz, Blackpier, Alejandra Marineto, María Jurado and Sandra Rojas, in a fashion show organised by the Malaga provincial authority (Diputación). Previously, from 8pm, Malaga designer Pepe Canela, will share the catwalk with Livia Montecarlo, Bananamoon, Cala, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, Hassan Bouchikhi Style, Rahma Kaba Fashion Style, Niza (Dolores Promesa) and Vértize Gala.

An opportunity for new talent

In addition, the Diputación will give a dozen new designers the opportunity to showcase their designs through the MFW Prize 2023 competition. Florencia Diambri, Raúl Doña, María Fernández, Laura María Álvarez, Julio Ferrucho, La Lole, Sara Sánchez, Jiro Moreno, Macarena Yagüe, María Gloria Coca and Azahara Cris will be on the catwalk, as well as the winners of the 2022 competition: Andrea Mazzone and Miguel Ángel Ocón. Finally, designer Félix Ramiro will close the twelfth Pasarela Larios.

Golden Pin for Lina Sevilla

The most coveted award of the Pasarela Larios, the Alfiler de Oro (Golden Pin), has been granted this year to the Andalusian firm Lina Sevilla, flagship of avant-garde and traditional Spanish fashion since 1960. The brand will collect the distinction this Friday on the opening day, after showcasing on the catwalk its collection 'Málaga' in which ruffles, embroidery and fringes -symbols of the brand- will merge in a range of bright colours, as the company has announced.

New Fashion Talent 2023 Award

Sponsor company Nails Factory, in support of new emerging talent, will present the 'New Fashion Talent 2023' award, which aims to promote and recognise creativity and innovation in fashion. The award ceremony will take place on Saturday.

MY Award for the best models

The Pasarela Larios catwalk also hosts this Friday the third MY Best Model Pasarela Larios Award, which the beauty and aesthetic medicine firm Maribel Yébenes created in 2018 to recognise the talent and know-how of these fashion professionals and which in 2019 was extended to male models. Each award winner will be presented with treatments worth 3,000 euros, which they will be able to enjoy at the MY Málaga boutique centre.

Twelfth year

Pasarela Larios was born in 2011 and, since then, has established itself as the great annual event for local fashion. This 2023 it celebrates its twelfth year. The event is organised by Nuevamoda and is sponsored by official bodies such as the Junta de Andalucía, Malaga city hall, the provincial Diputación through its brand 'Málaga de Moda' and organisations such as the Asociación de Creadores Moda España, Fundación Unicaja, AC Hotel by Marriott Málaga Palacio, Hotel Larios, Agrupación de Cofradías, Nails Factory, Maribel Yébenes, Kaleido Port, La Zenaida Luxury, Ifergan Collection, Grupo Fissa, Antonio Eloy Escuela Profesional, Laboratorios Kapyderm and LindaMagazine.