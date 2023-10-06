Nostalgic '70s disco era returns to Salón Varietés

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola will present Boogie Wonderland on Friday 6 October (today), a show that will transport the audience back to the style and music of the disco era of the 1970s.

The show, which was first performed at the theatre in March, and returns by popular demand, will be performed by three of the coast's most popular entertainers, Ruth and Craig Norris and Lee Roberts, who will offer a repertoire that includes the greatest dance floor hits of bands such as The Bee Gees, Cool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, and the Jackson Five, among others.

The trio, which has taken the show to numerous venues along the coast, are encouraging the audience to dig out their flares, platform shoes and sequined outfits for a night of '70s nostalgia.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, cost 20 euros and are available from the theatre's website (www.salonvarietestheatre.com), or from the box office from Monday until Friday between 11am and 2.30pm.

The theatre reminds people that tickets for wheelchair access can only be reserved at the box office.