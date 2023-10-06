Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ruth and Craig Norris and Lee Roberts. SUR
Nostalgic &#039;70s disco era returns to Salón Varietés
Events

Nostalgic '70s disco era returns to Salón Varietés

Three of the coast's most popular entertainers, Ruth and Craig Norris and Lee Roberts, will offer a repertoire that includes the greatest dance floor hits of the disco era of the 1970s

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Fuengirola

Friday, 6 October 2023, 09:38

Compartir

The Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola will present Boogie Wonderland on Friday 6 October (today), a show that will transport the audience back to the style and music of the disco era of the 1970s.

The show, which was first performed at the theatre in March, and returns by popular demand, will be performed by three of the coast's most popular entertainers, Ruth and Craig Norris and Lee Roberts, who will offer a repertoire that includes the greatest dance floor hits of bands such as The Bee Gees, Cool and the Gang, Earth Wind and Fire, and the Jackson Five, among others.

The trio, which has taken the show to numerous venues along the coast, are encouraging the audience to dig out their flares, platform shoes and sequined outfits for a night of '70s nostalgia.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm, cost 20 euros and are available from the theatre's website (www.salonvarietestheatre.com), or from the box office from Monday until Friday between 11am and 2.30pm.

The theatre reminds people that tickets for wheelchair access can only be reserved at the box office.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Attendance at San Miguel fair in Torremolinos 'exceeded the most optimistic estimates'
  2. 2 Two more teams advance to semi-finals as European Cricket Championship heats up
  3. 3 Nerja gears up for feria
  4. 4 Nostalgic '70s disco era returns to Salón Varietés
  5. 5 Costa tribute night offers magic of two legendary American pop stars

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad