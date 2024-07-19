Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Flamenco artiste Eva Sedeño will perform in La Cala de Mijas. SUR
Mijas reveals its soul and cultural traditions with summer programme
Mijas reveals its soul and cultural traditions with summer programme

There will be a series of live performances held from Friday 19 July (today) until 23 August

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 19 July 2024, 18:35

As part of its summer cultural programme, La Cala de Mijas will host ‘Veladas con Alma al Borde del Mar’ (evenings with soul by the sea), a series of live performances held from Friday 19 July (today) until 23 August. The initiative has been organised by the town hall in order to promote the municipality’s music and cultural traditions, which it says is “an essential part of our identity”. The shows, which are free, will be held in Plaza Torreón and will begin at 10pm.

The festivities get going tonight with Pino y Pino, a duo formed by Andrés Pino and his son, Andrés Pino Llul, whose show will take the audience on a journey through the history of Spanish music. Since they began performing together in 1977, they have captivated audiences all over Andalucía with their musical prowess, excelling in stringed instruments, especially the charango, a small South American instrument of the lute family. The duo will offer a repeat performance on 2 August.

Local flamenco singer and dancer Eva Sedeño will bring her flamenco fusion show to the stage on 16 and 23 August. Performing since her childhood, Sedeño combines traditional flamenco with the rhythms of other world music, offering a show full of energy and charisma. Celebrated for her own interpretations of the songs of La Niña Pastori, Kiko Veneno, Camarón de la Isla and the Gipsy Kings, the Sedeño said, “We do flamenco, fusion, or whatever you want to call it, so that people enjoy themselves, dance, have a good time, and that is what we are going to do.”

The town hall said, “Music is an essential part of our identity and these events enrich our culture and also shows the authenticity and soul of Mijas.”

