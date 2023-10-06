Lots of beer, food and fairs this weekend on the Costa del Sol and across Malaga province

Isabel Méndez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Beer fans are in luck in Malaga with at least three special events focusing on it this weekend. But if you're not a beer-drinker, there's still plenty on offer across the province, including the big feria in Nerja.

Until Sunday Torrox Fair

Torrox is celebrating its fair until Sunday 8 October. Los Rebujitos, Bombai, Funambulista and María del Monte are among the concerts that will take place, while other exciting events are also planned in the historic centre and the Llano de La Almazara.

Friday RED Friday at La Térmica

La Térmica celebrates this Friday 6 October the latest RED Friday from 6pm until midnight. There will be live performances by Melenas, Fresquito y Mango, Senda Fatal DJ, Doctor Fausto, Apartamentos Acapulco and Eddie Mizake. To attend the event, tickets can be booked free of charge through Eventbrite this Thursday from 7pm.

Friday to Sunday Souk and activities at Los sueños colonos

Pottery workshops, belly dancing and fire shows, a large Arab souk as well as streets filled with candles are some of the activities on offer at Los Sueños Colonos, which is being held this weekend in the Colonia de Santa Inés, in Malaga city.

Saturday Día de las Sopas Perotas in Álora

This Saturday 7 October Álora will dish out 7,000 portions of its popular dish to celebrate the Día de las Sopa Perotas, now in its 19th year. Álora provides the 'soup' (which really is not a soup), you provide the spoon, is the town hall's message for the festival, which combines local gastronomy with cultural and entertainment activities. It starts at 12pm.

From Friday to Sunday Beer Fair in Alhaurín de la Torre

The Alhaurín de la Torre Beer Festival will be held this weekend at the fairgrounds. Music, gastronomy and drink will be the three main themes of this celebration, which will feature eight food-trucks and stalls offering different cuisines.

The musical performances will take place in the Caseta Municipal, where you can see Malamanera on stage on Friday 6 October at 10pm; Capitán Vinilo on Saturday at 3pm and Comando G at 10pm. On Sunday you can see Elise Soul Sistah at 3pm. The Beer Festival will be on Friday from 7pm until 3am, Saturday from 12 noon to 3am and Sunday from 12pm to 5pm.

This weekend Feria del Rosario in Yunquera

Yunquera celebrates from Friday to Sunday its traditional 2023 fair, in honour of its patron saints, the Virgen del Rosario and San Sebastián.

This weekend Live music

On the music agenda, this weekend in Malaga, you can enjoy the concert of Robot Rock Alive on Friday at the Sala París 15, while on Saturday Andrés Suárez will be performing. Also on Saturday, but at the Municipal Auditorium, Aitana will delight her fans and Javier Ruibal will do the same at La Cochera. On Friday you can enjoy Riff Raff Reunion in the Sala Trinchera, which pays tribute to AC/DC, and on Saturday Jammin' Dose will celebrate the tenth anniversary of their album Fake Down in the same venue. Meanwhile, on Friday Antilopez will be performing at the Cervantes, on Saturday Valeria Castro and on Sunday the artist María Peláe.

From Friday to Sunday Frigiliana Art Route

This weekend Frigiliana is launching its art route, which will showcase the work of 57 artists in 30 different venues. The opening hours are from 11am to 2pm and from 4pm to 8pm.

Saturday and Sunday Beer Festival in Torre del Mar

Beer will also be on the agenda this weekend in Torre del Mar. Its Oktoberfest equivalent will take place in the Avenida Toré Toré and will also offer food and music.

Saturday and Sunday Fiesta del Monfí in Cútar

Cútar celebrates this weekend its 19th Fiesta del Monfí, which commemorates the persecution suffered by the first settlers of this municipality in the Axarquía district. This weekend the town returns to its past and becomes a medieval souk where there will be parades, magic and fire shows, theatrical performances, donkey rides, archery, ludopuzzles and mazes.

Saturday and Sunday Malabirra, beer fest at the drive-in

Autocine Malaga, the city's drive-in, is hosting another event for beer lovers this weekend: Malabirra, a craft beer fair which will bring together 25 Malaga, national and international breweries offering a selection of more than 100 types of beer. The opening hours are Saturday from 12 noon to 12am and Sunday from 12 noon to 9pm. There are tickets for one day (five euros in advance or six at the ticket office), or a two-day pass (10 euros at the ticket office or eight euros in advance).

Saturday 'Strong and Beautiful', in the centre of Malaga

'Fuertes y Hermosas' returns this Saturday, from 4-8pm at the Plaza de la Constitución, in Malaga city. About 100 professionals from the world of beauty and massage will work on people's hair, nails and offer shiatsu sessions. Each activity will cost five euros. The goal is to surpass last year's 4,000 euros and raise 6,000 euros for the association that helps victims of domestic violence. For those who want to help in another way, a donation can be made directly to the account: ES88 2103 0187 2500 3000 6337, with the subject: donation Fuertes y Hermosas.

Saturday and Sunday Livestock Fair in Jarazmín

The Jarazmín neighbourhood, in Malaga city, is organising its 19th Malaga Livestock Fair this weekend, which will include a dressage exhibition by Leo Villena with the show Así Bailan los Caballos Españoles (This is how Spanish Horses Dance) on Saturday. New this year is the first Tacones de Lunares Sevillanas dance competition, and a giant paella will be available to sample. On Sunday, the traditional horseback ribbon race will be held. During the two days of celebration, both participants and visitors will be able to enjoy a bar service and various activities organised by the Asociación Amigos del Caballo El Cerro Colorao, such as free horse rides for children and adults. The Fair will also be enlivened by dance performances by the Montse Bravo academy, and music by the group Querencia, the Cantares choir and the collaboration of the Jarazmín and Escuela Jaboneros La Mosca Verdiales bands.

Sunday Donate your hair at Muelle Uno

Muelle Uno and Mechones Solidarios are joining forces this Sunday for the initiative Your Hair Counts, which raises money to make wigs for girls and women undergoing chemotherapy treatment. Attendees will be able to have their hair cut for a donation of eight euros, or they can also take part by bringing their hair from home. The event will take place from 11am until 5pm.