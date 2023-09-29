Craft beers and gourmet foods at Malabirra in Malaga's Autocine

SUR in English Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The craft beer fair, the first to be held at the Autocine Málaga Cesur FP, welcomes 25 national and international producers with more than 100 different beers and a wide range of gourmet foods on the 7 and 8 October.

Twenty-five Malaga, national and international breweries will offer a selection of more than 100 types of beer for all tastes: Mild lagers, hoppy IPA, barrel-aged and even fruit-fermented beers. But that's not all, because there will also be gluten-free beers, meads, non-alcoholic craft beers and other healthy fermented beverages such as kombucha. The beers will be served in a commemorative crystal glass, specially designed for the occasion, which is included in the entrance fee to the event.

Ten food trucks and various gourmet stands will offer grilled meats, gourmet hamburgers, ceviches, Mexican food, traditional campero sandwiches, croquettes, pizza and vegetarian options. There will also be an innovative craft beer cocktail area.

There is a full programme of activities promoting beer culture planned such as tastings given by beer sommeliers, pairings of craft beers with Malaga cheeses, beers and desserts and a beer workshop given by the Malaga Home Brewers Association.

Live music and art

The event will have live music provided by pop-rock bands the Maniacs and Los Ignorentes, as well as the different DJs and performances by street theatre artists. Local urban artists will be creating a mural with a beer and film theme.

www.malabirra.com