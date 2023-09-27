Discovering some of Malaga's best craft beers

Carmen Alcaraz Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Among the famous phrases that populate the internet, the one usually attributed to Benjamin Franklin is the one that states that beer "is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy." Unsurprisingly, Spain is a country with a great beer tradition, something evidenced by the average annual consumption of 58 litres per person and a production that last year reached 41.1 million hectolitres, 7.9% more than in 2021, and only surpassed in Europe by Germany.

Although this beer culture continues to be dominated by large industrial brands, in the last decade there has been a discontinuous but notable evolution of craft beers in the country, an experience similar to that of the rest of the continent. Unlike the United States, the mecca of craft beers, where very specific parameters are established to determine what is meant by craft beer, in Spain this concept continues to be a bit volatile.

Royal Decree 678/2016 defines artisanal brewing as "a process that is carried out completely in the same facility and in which personal intervention constitutes the predominant factor, under the direction of a master brewer or craftsman with demonstrable experience and priority in favouring the human factor over the mechanical one to obtain an individualised final result".

For its part, the Spanish Association of Craft Brewers (AECAI) admits as members those breweries that produce their product in facilities they own and that are not directly or indirectly owned by companies that exceed five million litres annually, in addition to meeting other requirements such as avoiding the use of certain ingredients.

By general consensus, some characteristics attributed to craft beer are its preparation from completely natural ingredients, without artificial additives or preservatives; that they are recipes specific to each brewmaster and the production and filtering are more manual. Thanks to this process, the result is a drink with more body, flavour and aroma.

Another important point is the variety, a bandwagon that industrial companies have jumped on and that has put on the table styles that were unknown a few years ago, such as IPAs (India Pale Ales); sour beers; or the dark, high-fermentation ones, which have ceased to be simply 'black' and have become denominations such as Porter or Stout. Craft breweries also generally tend to have a concept of being local, although many have increased their production and others have made the leap to the international market.

In Malaga province there has been a boom, setback and rebirth of craft beer. Although it is no longer produced, Murex is considered the first craft beer from Malaga (it had predecessors, but either they did not have stable production or they were not manufactured in the province). This brewery was born almost ten years ago in Vélez-Málaga, and had a composition of 20% sugar cane juice. Later, a good number of microbreweries arrived that, due to various issues such as lack of structure, efficient financial planning or quality, had a relatively short life. The pandemic did not help the sector either, causing the closure of many of these small companies.

Currently, Malaga craft beers such as Cervezas Gaitanejo (Ardales), Cerveza Trinidad (Alhaurín el Grande) or 3Monos (Malaga) continue to be manufactured. Some factories such as Bonvivant (Malaga) and La Catarina CraftBeer (Estepona) have opted for a business model that combines the micro-brewery with a restaurant and a program of performances and live music. There is also La Axarca, which does not have its own factory in its native Frigiliana, something it shares with Attik from Torremolinos.

To publicise new developments in the sector, various fairs are held throughout the year. The next one will be Malabirra 2023, a beer festival (not exclusively for craft beers) that will take place at Autocine Malaga on October 7 and 8.

But for those who don't want to wait, we recommend some essential beer temples in Malaga city.

Birras Deluxe

From the central Plaza de la Merced, Birras Deluxe offers more than 300 different beers. The establishment run by Francisco Soto and his family has 16 rotating taps, bottles and cans of various styles. It also has a food menu and some more commercial references for the less experienced.

Plaza de la Merced, 5, 29012 Malaga. Telephone: 620 21 87 65. www.birrasdeluxe.com

La Botica de la Cerveza

This establishment is a mecca in Malaga city. Miguel Arrabal leads a project with which he has managed to turn his passion into a profession. From his 'tavern' on Victoria Street he not only offers a wide variety of proposals for his taps and refrigerators, but also expert and unique advice.

Calle Victoria, 13, 29012 Malaga. Telephone: 951 99 10 31. www.instagram.com/laboticadelacerveza

El Rincón del Cervecero

Perfect for any beer fan or anyone looking to get started in this world, El Rincón del Cervecero has a wide selection of imported and craft beers both to taste on the premises accompanied by something to snack on or take away. They also have their own beer, La Reina del Soho.

Calle Casas de Campos, 5, 29001 Malaga. Telephone: 624 20 58 56. www.instagram.com/elrincondelcervecero

Hop Scotch Craft Beer & Whiskey

Outside the city centre, this reference brewery for craft beer lovers is equipped with eight rotating taps, weekly new releases in cans or bottles and a unique and original atmosphere. Inside or on the terrace area, Javier and Ana will act as perfect guides for amateurs and experts, with proposals that they select with professionalism and care.

Calle Correo de Andalucía, 6, 29004 Malaga. Telephone: 627 08 35 24. www.hopscotch.beer

Central Beers Craft Beer

With bars in the city centre and in the Teatinos district, Central Beers has extensive experience in the sector, with popular reference beers and something for all tastes.

They have 15 rotating taps and more than 150 beers in bottles from all over the world, with special attention to Malaga craft beers, and a complementary food menu.

Calle Cárcer, 6, 29008 Malaga. Telephone: 636 82 97 00. www.centralbeers.com

La Madriguera

The concept of this establishment by brothers Ramón and Manu Blanco has been evolving since its opening. Currently it is a 'gastrobeer' that, in addition to a catalogue of tap and packaged beers, has a menu that mixes "reinventions of typical Malaga dishes, Mediterranean touches and some beer classics."

Calle Carretería, 73, 29008 Malaga. Telephone: 744 61 34 93. www.lamadriguerabar.com