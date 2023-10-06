Nerja gears up for feria

The designer of this year's feria poster, Lucía Muñoz, with the councillor for events Elena Gálvez

Eugenio Cabezas Nerja Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Nerja’s feria, in honour of the town’s patron San Miguel and the Virgen de las Angustias, starts on Saturday 7 October and continues until Thursday 12. La Migas, Antoñito Molina, Comandante Lara and Ecos del Rocío are the highlights of the fair's programme of entertainment, which is taking place in the Huertos de Carabeo area of the town.

The feria officially starts at 8pm on Saturday 7 October and at 11.30pm the feria queen and king will be chosen under the title 'Gala Xia'. On Saturday 8 October there are similar competitions to chose the children’s and seniors’ queen and king.

Monday’s highlights include flamenco performances, with a competition for the best flamenco outfit as well as horse shows. A street parade is taking place on Tuesday at 12pm, starting at El Salvador church. On Wednesday 11 pensioners are invited to a lunch at the town hall ‘caseta’ at 1.30pm and on Thursday 12 in the El Cortijo ‘caseta’ there will be a children's party with the magician Pablo Romón.

From 6 to 8pm every day there will be a quiet session at the fairground for people with autism and hearing hypersensitivity to enjoy the attractions without noise and music.

For a full programme visist: www.nerja.es. Tickets for the concerts can be purchased at malagaentradas.com and at Fotos Guerrero, in Calle La Cruz.