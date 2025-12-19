Live music with a fresh Celtic twist on the Costa del Sol

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Friday, 19 December 2025, 09:57 | Updated 10:02h. Share

The Stolen Gnomes, the popular local band celebrated for their high-energy fusion of soul, blues and popular music with a fresh Celtic twist, are performing at Kukkoin in Los Boliches tonight (Friday).

The five-piece band have built a large following along the Costa del Sol due to their lively performances at large-scale events like St Patrick's Day and the international people's fair in Fuengirola.

The musicians, from Britain, Finland and Australia, have been performing together for 12 years and offer a unique blend of music performed on traditional instruments like the mandolin, flute, accordion, tin whistle, bodhrán and washboard.

Tickets for the gig, which starts at 8pm, cost seven euros.

Three members of the band will also perform as The Whisky Piskys Trio at the Cabopizza bar in Cabopino, Marbella, on Tuesday 23 December. This concert, which is free, begins at 9pm.