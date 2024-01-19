Learn about Japanese erotic art in an Axarquía village

Sections
Highlight
Macharaviaya
Friday, 19 January 2024, 17:33
Compartir
Macharaviaya's Gálvez Museum has a new exhibition of 19th century Japanese erotic art. Shunga consists of 23 original engravings that have never been exhibited until now. The works are anonymous as the artists would not normally sign such work for fear of possible reprisals.
'Spring pictures' is a genre of Japanese prints whose main theme is the depiction of sex. The literal translation of the Japanese word (of Chinese origin) shunga means 'spring buttocks', as 'spring' is a common metaphor for sex.
The exhibition is open until 31 March, Wednesday to Sunday 11am to 3pm.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Te puede interesar
El Diario Vasco
Publicidad
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.