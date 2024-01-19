Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

One of the images on display in the exhibition. SUR
Learn about Japanese erotic art in an Axarquía village
Art and culture

Shunga is a collection of original engravings from the 19th century never exhibited before

Jennie Rhodes

Jennie Rhodes

Macharaviaya

Friday, 19 January 2024, 17:33

Macharaviaya's Gálvez Museum has a new exhibition of 19th century Japanese erotic art. Shunga consists of 23 original engravings that have never been exhibited until now. The works are anonymous as the artists would not normally sign such work for fear of possible reprisals.

'Spring pictures' is a genre of Japanese prints whose main theme is the depiction of sex. The literal translation of the Japanese word (of Chinese origin) shunga means 'spring buttocks', as 'spring' is a common metaphor for sex.

The exhibition is open until 31 March, Wednesday to Sunday 11am to 3pm.

