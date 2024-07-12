International music festival takes over 'pueblos blancos' in Ronda mountains

Tony Bryant Serranía de Ronda Friday, 12 July 2024, 10:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

More than 30 bands and musicians have been lined up for the Pueblos Blancos Music Festival 2024, a series of concerts that will be staged in five towns and villages in the Serranía de Ronda from 25 until 28 July. Now in its seventh year, this popular festival will present bands from Spain, the UK, Mozambique, Colombia, Costa Rica and the USA. The concerts, which are free, will be staged in Ronda, Montejaque, Jimera de Líbar, Olvera and Cortrs de la Frontera.

The festival, which has the support of the relevant town halls and local musicians and promoters, began in 2016 and was organised to offer musicians and artists a unique gathering in which to showcase their music, and it has since presented musicians from Australia, Greece, UK, Germany, Spain, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Mexico and the United States.

Under the banner of 'rock without borders' the event will present rock, country, Tex-Mex, jazz, blues, funk, soul and rhythm and blues.

Austin (Texas), the world capital of live music, will once again be the most represented city, as the idea of the Pueblos Blancos festival was born there.

Along with the concerts, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy tours of the villages involved, along with a series of meetings and workshops to strengthen ties with the international community of musicians who live in this area.

The four-day festival offers the "pure essence" of musicians creating a community and building bridges to make it easier for bands and musicians to perform outside of their own countries. Organisers say that the festival is "enthusiastic, energetic and committed to the essence of the Serranía de Ronda".

This festival has been recognised by the Music Cities Awards, a global competition designed to acknowledge and reward the most outstanding applications of music for economic, social, environmental, and cultural development in cities and places all around the world.

Varied lineup of bands

Among the bands scheduled for this year's event are the legendary Joe King Carrasco, whose music is a cross-cultural blend of rock and Latin rhythms fused with salsa, reggae and blues; Donovan Keith, one of Texas' most promising young soul singers; Joao Cossa, a reggae artist who mixes his music with south African sounds and rhythms; and Houston band Sister Sister, who will offer their individual style of cool jazz and Latin rock.

Other bands include British singer Beth Morris (often compared to Amy Winehouse); Puerto Rican rap artiste, Nakury; Spanish psychedelic/garage band Fuzz Kamikazes; the Kansas University Jazz Ensemble; and Mary Mahaffey, a south Carolina fiddle and guitarist now based in Barcelona.

Organisers say they also have a few surprise acts lined up for the event, although no details have yet been released.

For more information, schedules, locations and times, see the Pueblos Blancos Music Festival Facebook page, or www.pueblosblancosmusicfestival.com