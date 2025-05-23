Imagine: A magical journey of dreams comes to Sohrlin

SUR in English Friday, 23 May 2025, 10:33 Compartir

Sohrlin, the new performing arts and entertainment venue backed by Antonio Banderas and Domingo Merlín, presents Imagine - a captivating circus production by Cirque Des Sens. The show transports audiences into a world of fantasy and illusion and runs from 23 May to 27 July.

Imagine tells the story of Kiko, a young man who lives between two parallel worlds. To celebrate his eighteenth birthday, he and his family check into the magical Hotel Imagine.

There, the hotel’s staff - led by the enigmatic Mr Imagine - bring Kiko’s imaginary world to life, taking the entire family on a journey through their dreams and inner worlds.

Tickets: https://sohrlinandalucia.janto.es/