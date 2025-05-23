Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fanatasy and illusion with acrobatics. Sohrlin Andalucía
Imagine: A magical journey of dreams comes to Sohrlin
Theatre and circus

Imagine: A magical journey of dreams comes to Sohrlin

Imagine Hotel is a captivating circus production that transports audiences into a world of fantasy

SUR in English

Friday, 23 May 2025, 10:33

Sohrlin, the new performing arts and entertainment venue backed by Antonio Banderas and Domingo Merlín, presents Imagine - a captivating circus production by Cirque Des Sens. The show transports audiences into a world of fantasy and illusion and runs from 23 May to 27 July.

Imagine tells the story of Kiko, a young man who lives between two parallel worlds. To celebrate his eighteenth birthday, he and his family check into the magical Hotel Imagine.

There, the hotel’s staff - led by the enigmatic Mr Imagine - bring Kiko’s imaginary world to life, taking the entire family on a journey through their dreams and inner worlds.

Tickets: https://sohrlinandalucia.janto.es/

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A Costa del Sol town at the heart of an international Mediterranean Sea sustainability initiative
  2. 2 Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident on Malaga motorway
  3. 3 Wildfire in Malaga province under control
  4. 4 Marbella nationalities summit focuses on elderly community
  5. 5 Woman dies in Gibraltar after falling from window
  6. 6 Official school of languages in Fuengirola introduces new English and Spanish courses
  7. 7 Benalmádena announces plans for new car park under Los Nadales fair ground
  8. 8 Costa del Sol town halls study use of seawater for beach footbaths
  9. 9 Why renting a car at Malaga airport is key to exploring the province
  10. 10 Eastern Costa del Sol town to host international telehealth conference

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Imagine: A magical journey of dreams comes to Sohrlin