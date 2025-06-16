Icelandic choir performs two concerts on the Costa del Sol this week

Jennie Rhodes Nerja Monday, 16 June 2025, 19:21 Compartir

The Reykjavík Chamber Choir is giving two concerts in Malaga this week; the first is on Tuesday 17 June at 5pm in San Miguel church on Plaza Andalucía in Nerja and the second is taking place in Malaga on Wednesday 18 June at 7pm at the city’s Museo del Vidrio y Cristal on Plazuela del Santísimo Cristo de la Sangre.

Coincidentally the concert in Nerja falls on Iceland’s independence day. Iceland formally declared its independence from Denmark on 17 June 1944, becoming a republic. Choir member Thorsteinn Thorsteinsson explained to SURin English that the day is traditionally marked by a Mass followed by activities particularly aimed at families and children.

In Nerja the visitors from Iceland will be marking the occasion by performing traditional Icelandic folk and choral music in an extensive programme. The programme includes soloists and some acapella pieces.

Some of the music dates back to 1208, including Heyr, himna smiður (Hear, smith of the heavens) a hymn by the Icelandic composer Þorkell Sigurbjörns. “That is the oldest lyric we will be singing,” Thorsteinn explains.

Connection with Nerja

The concerts have been organised by Thorsteinn Thorsteinsson, who has an apartment in Nerja and has been visiting Nerja regularly with his family for 18 years.

Thorsteinn told SURin English that ten other members of the choir are travelling to Malaga, including his daughter who also sings with the choir. “In total we will be 20 people as people’s wives and husbands are also coming.”

The Reykjavík Chamber Choir was founded in 2002 by Thorsteinn and conductor Sigurður Bragason, who had sung together in other choirs beforehand. Sigurður was also Thorsteinn’s singing teacher for a while and the two decided to establish their own choir.

It is now one of Iceland’s foremost chamber ensembles and it has performed extensively in Reykjavík and throughout the country, presenting both sacred and secular works by classical composers, as well as premiering pieces by contemporary composers.

The choir has also given concerts in Copenhagen and London, and has appeared at music festivals in Italy and Germany. Many of its soloists have received extensive training in classical singing.

Conductor and pianist

Sigurður Bragason, has enjoyed a long and distinguished career as a soloist, vocal coach, composer, and choral director. He has composed numerous songs and larger-scale works for choirs and solo performers.

As a vocalist, Sigurður has performed around the world, including appearances at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the Corcoran Museum of Art in Washington, D.C.; the Carnegie Hall Recital Hall and Scandinavia House in New York; Wigmore Hall and St John’s Smith Square in London, among other places.

Silvia Mkrtchian, the choir’s pianist, is of Armenian heritage and has enjoyed a distinguished career on many of the world’s most prestigious concert stages.

Both concerts are free and the one in Nerja is being promoted by the Nerja Anglican Chaplaincy and New Life Church and is sponsored by De Cotta Law.