Iberian Sinfonietta brings the music of Strauss to Fuengirola municipal auditorium The Iberian Sinfonietta's aims to support young performers and new composers and to provide the community with a continuous and quality classical music programme

Tony Bryant FUENGIROLA. Friday, 18 October 2024, 11:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Iberian Sinfonietta concert season continues at the Palacio de la Paz auditorium in Fuengirola on Saturday, 19 October with the second performance in the cycle, which will feature the music of German composer and conductor Richard Strauss.

Under the direction of Juan Paulo Gómez, the concert will feature the young horn player, Patricio Medina Carrollo, winner of the Alcalá horn campus 2023 competition, who will perform the concerto for horn and orchestra No 2, which the musical director says is "a very conservative work full of maturity on the part of the German composer".

Born in June 2003 in Alcalá la Real (Jaén), where he began his musical studies for piano at the age of eight, Carrollo continued his studies at the Maestro Chicano Muñoz professional music conservatory in Lucena (Cordoba). It was here that he began to combine his piano studies with those of the horn.

In 2019, he won first prize in the 7th Germán Romero Bellido brass competition, in which he performed his first concert as a soloist.

The Iberian Sinfonietta's main objective is to support young performers and new composers and to provide the community with a continuous and quality classical music programme. Its conductor, who is also the artistic and musical director of the provincial youth orchestra of Malaga, began his career at the age of 17 and has since obtained awards such as first prize in the international orchestral conducting competition for young conductors in Bucharest in 1998, among many others.

After almost 30 years of experience as a conductor, he has advocated the training of young musicians within various instrumental programmes.

The concert in Fuengirola, which has free entry until capacity is reached, begins at 7pm.