Fuengirola gears up for long-awaited return of its feria Along with concerts by some of Spain's top artists, this fair offers equestrian activities bullfights and flamenco

A sign that the summer has finally come to an end is highlighted by the final ferias of the season, one of which is the Feria del Rosario in Fuengirola, which takes place between Thursday 6 and Wednesday 12 October.

The long-awaited return of the romeria in honour of Nuestra Señora del Rosario, which will take place on Sunday 2 October, signals the start of the festivities, which return for the first time since 2019.

One of the most traditional pilgrimages in the province of Malaga, this gathering pays homage to the Virgin of the Rosary. The event begins at the Nuestra del Rosario parish church, when a mass will be held in her honour at 9.30am, after which, the procession will set off on its three-hour journey to the Parque El Esparragal in the neighbouring municipality of Mijas.

The casetas and fairground attractions will be officially opened by local artist Fran Terrén in the Palacio de la Paz at 9.30pm on Thursday.

Along with performances by some of Spain's top artists, this fair offers equestrian activities – such as the colourful horse and carriage parade on Saturday - bullfights and the town's coveted flamenco festival (Wednesday), which this year will feature the celebrated singer José Mercé, along with local performers Bonela Hijo and Isabel Guerrero.

The daytime fair takes place in the centre of town, when Andalusian horses and magnificent carriages are paraded around the streets, while visitors dressed in traditional attire enjoy local gastronomy and participate in the dancing of sevillanas and light flamenco.

At night, the fairground comes alive with a variety of music and dance performances in the casetas, while concerts are held in the Palacio de la Paz theatre at 10pm each night. This year's line-up includes the Spanish rock band, La Oreja de Van Gogh, rumba and copla favourite, Manuel Lombo, and Funambulista, a band fronted by the award-winning singer and composer Diego Cantero.

In order to encourage participation in the different activities, the town hall has produced an official programme with information in both Spanish and English, which is available from the town hall and other municipal offices.

More information, see www.fuengirola.es